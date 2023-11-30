Highlights • Vortex is a limited-time game mode coming to MW3 in season one.

• In Vortex, players can use the Ray Gun from Zombies mode.

• Vortex is played on “remixed” MW3 maps.

It’s always fun when the different worlds and modes of Call of Duty collide, like in the Vortex limited-time mode coming in Modern Warfare 3’s season one.

Vortex can be compared to a popular LTM like Zombie Royale in Warzone, which combined the undead from Zombies mode with the battle royale game and created some of the most fun players have had in CoD in recent years.

Here’s everything we know so far about the Vortex game mode in MW3.

What is Vortex in MW3?

Watch your back in Vortex. Image via Activision

Vortex in MW3 is a limited-time game mode where players can use the Ray Gun from Zombies against other players. If you’ve ever dreamed of running around with the Ray Gun in multiplayer (and who hasn’t?), then this is the mode for you.

Activision has described the limited-time mode as a free-for-all mode, so there are no teams involved. It’s unclear right now if you can party up and play the mode with friends, so be prepared to fly solo if you’re trying to Ray Gun other enemy players into oblivion.

In Vortex, there will be three playable maps, which Activision says are “remixed” multiplayer maps named Satan’s Quarry, Sporeyard, and Tetanus. In the one image released thus far, it looks like Sporeyard is a remix of Scrapyard, so educated guesses point to Satan’s Quarry being a remix of Quarry, and Tetanus being a remix of Rust.

What’s also unclear at this point is what kind of gear or weaponry the players who don’t get the Ray Gun will use. It’s possible that you may spawn with a unique loadout, or you could possibly bring in your own custom loadout as well. More will be revealed closer to the mode’s launch.

When is Vortex coming to MW3?

The Vortex LTM is coming to MW3 “mid-season” in season one, which likely launches sometime in January 2024. Seasonal updates in CoD usually land on Wednesdays, so this means the update and LTM could arrive on Jan. 13, Jan. 20, or Jan. 27.

How to use a Ray Gun in MW3 multiplayer

To use a Ray Gun in MW3 multiplayer, you have to play the Vortex limited-time mode.

“In this free-for-all mode, one player spawns in with the infamous Zombies Wonder Weapon, the one-shot Ray Gun,” Activision said. “Whoever eliminates the Operator with the Ray Gun becomes the new owner of this powerful and otherworldly pistol.”

So, if you’re not lucky enough to spawn with the Ray Gun in your hands, you must be the player to eliminate the one who did. That’s how to get the Ray Gun and begin turning your online foes into Zombies fodder.