How to get operator kills with iron sights equipped to a marksman rifle in MW3

MW3’s season four introduced new weekly challenges today, one of which involves getting 20 operator kills with iron sights on a recommended marksman rifle. While this might seem straightforward, many players have reported issues with the challenge not tracking correctly, even when using the specified rifle.

To address players’ concerns and offer a lasting solution, we’ve put together this guide on how to get the operator kills with iron sights equipped to a marksman rifle in MW3.

How can I get operator kills with iron sights equipped to a marksman rifle in MW3?

Bringing back the old guns. Screenshot by Dot Esports

While it might seem straightforward to equip the KVO Enforcer marksman rifle and start getting kills without a scope, this weapon is currently bugged and doesn’t track operator kills for the challenge. To ensure your kills are counted, you need to use the Lockwood MK2 marksman rifle from MW2.

Equip the Lockwood MK2 with all necessary attachments except for a scope and head into some games—possibly on the new maps introduced in season four. Using the JAK Wardens Conversion Kit on the weapon will not contribute to the challenge’s completion in Call of Duty: MW3.

Complete the challenges. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Now all that’s left is to relive the memories of quickscoping players and completing the weekly challenges to earn the JAK Harbinger Aftermarket Part for the M4 in MW3 season four.

