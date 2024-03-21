How big is Warzone Mobile? – File size explained

Call of Duty’s grasp on mobile expands as Warzone steps into the platform. Warzone Mobile looks to shake up the battle royale scene on mobile gaming devices, but fans are curious how much storage space they’ll need to spare for Activision’s crown jewel.

I was pretty eager to jump into Verdansk on my phone, but knowing Call of Duty’s update sizes, I was curious how much space Warzone Mobile would take up on my phone.

How many GB is Warzone Mobile on Android and iOS? Warzone Mobile file size

Here’s the total size that Warzone Mobile will take on your mobile device. Screenshot by Dot Esports There’s much to load before you can jump into Warzone Mobile. Screenshot by Dot Esports

The total file size of Warzone Mobile is 7.5 GB. While downloading Warzone Mobile for the first time on Android and iOS, the game’s initial size will be 1.5 GB. When you open the game for the first time, though, it will start additional downloads, which was a 5 GB patch at the time of writing. After this patch is fully installed, Warzone Mobile will be 7.5 GB in file size.

For a smooth Warzone Mobile installation process, I recommend having at least 10 GB of space available on your phone. Warzone Mobile’s file size might increase in the future as Activision rolls out more content.

How to download Warzone Mobile

The initial file size of Warzone Mobile is just shy of 1.5 GB. Screenshot by Dot Esports

If you have a phone or a tablet that satisfies Warzone Mobile’ requirements for iOS and Android, downloading the game will be a walk in the park.

On iPhone and iPad:

Open Apple’s App Store.

Search for Warzone Mobile

Click on the Download button.

On Android phones and tablets:

Open the Google Play Store.

Type and search for Warzone Mobile.

Install the game via the download button.

How can you check Warzone Mobile file size on iOS and Android?

To check Warzone Mobile’s file size on iOS and Android yourself, you can go to Warzone Mobile’s Apple App Store page or Google Play Store page. In the details section, there should be file size information, which will be a rough estimate of what you can expect. You’ll need to install the game on your device fully to truly know how many GB Call of Duty: Warzone Mobile is.

