Call of Duty MW3 Season 2 Reloaded update size

As you’d expect, a new Modern Warfare 3 and Warzone season means content across the board for multiplayer and zombies alike. Bringing this content to any Call of Duty game does come at a hefty cost, and that cost comes to your internet downloads.

Recommended Videos

CoD is renowned for its huge file sizes and major downloads, so you should already know this update isn’t going to be small. The good news is it’s nothing out of the ordinary, but before you fire everything up, here’s a preview of what to expect.

How big is the Call of Duty MW3 Season Two Reloaded update?

Get that download started. Image via Activision

The update for Call of Duty: MW3 Season Two Reloaded is going to be around 19GB, depending on what console you game on. 19GB isn’t too surprising given the scope of what is being added this new season. Previously we’ve seen other updates around this size like Season One Reloaded which was almost 18GB when it dropped back in January.

This file size means it will probably take you a while to get your MW3 version up-to-date and ready to explore the new seasonal content. It appears some players are being slapped with much larger download sizes, however, it isn’t clear why this is happening. We can only assume this is because the download has to reinstall everything.

Once you’ve finally installed Update 1.40 you can enjoy the new six-vs-six maps like Das Haus, Airborne, and Skidgrow. That’s not all either; there are also new weapons to get familiar with as well as new modes and a whole lot more besides.

This MW3 update is available to download now, so don’t waste any time.