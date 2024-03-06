Category:
CoD

Call of Duty MW3 Season 2 Reloaded update size

Pray to the internet connection gods.
Image of Ryan Galloway
Ryan Galloway
|
Published: Mar 6, 2024 05:47 pm
A character wields a weapon outside an airport in Modern Warfare 3.
Image via Activision

As you’d expect, a new Modern Warfare 3 and Warzone season means content across the board for multiplayer and zombies alike. Bringing this content to any Call of Duty game does come at a hefty cost, and that cost comes to your internet downloads.

Recommended Videos

CoD is renowned for its huge file sizes and major downloads, so you should already know this update isn’t going to be small. The good news is it’s nothing out of the ordinary, but before you fire everything up, here’s a preview of what to expect.

How big is the Call of Duty MW3 Season Two Reloaded update?

A player aims a colorful weapon and fires in front of a car on Shoot House in Call of Duty Modern Warfare 3.
Get that download started. Image via Activision

The update for Call of Duty: MW3 Season Two Reloaded is going to be around 19GB, depending on what console you game on. 19GB isn’t too surprising given the scope of what is being added this new season. Previously we’ve seen other updates around this size like Season One Reloaded which was almost 18GB when it dropped back in January.

This file size means it will probably take you a while to get your MW3 version up-to-date and ready to explore the new seasonal content. It appears some players are being slapped with much larger download sizes, however, it isn’t clear why this is happening. We can only assume this is because the download has to reinstall everything.

Once you’ve finally installed Update 1.40 you can enjoy the new six-vs-six maps like Das Haus, Airborne, and Skidgrow. That’s not all either; there are also new weapons to get familiar with as well as new modes and a whole lot more besides.

This MW3 update is available to download now, so don’t waste any time.

related content
Read Article MW3 Zombies players argue CoD devs aren’t listening to requests for one key feature
harvester orb in cod m3 zombies
Category:
CoD
CoD
MW3 Zombies players argue CoD devs aren’t listening to requests for one key feature
Scott Robertson Scott Robertson Mar 6, 2024
Read Article The best SOA Subverter loadout and class setup in MW3
SOA Subverter in MW3
Category:
CoD
CoD
The best SOA Subverter loadout and class setup in MW3
Scott Duwe Scott Duwe Mar 6, 2024
Read Article Warzone players blame “trash” Season 2 Reloaded playlist for ruining Resurgence
Vondel in Warzone
Category:
CoD
CoD
Warzone players blame “trash” Season 2 Reloaded playlist for ruining Resurgence
Ryan Lemay Ryan Lemay Mar 6, 2024
Related Content
Read Article MW3 Zombies players argue CoD devs aren’t listening to requests for one key feature
harvester orb in cod m3 zombies
Category:
CoD
CoD
MW3 Zombies players argue CoD devs aren’t listening to requests for one key feature
Scott Robertson Scott Robertson Mar 6, 2024
Read Article The best SOA Subverter loadout and class setup in MW3
SOA Subverter in MW3
Category:
CoD
CoD
The best SOA Subverter loadout and class setup in MW3
Scott Duwe Scott Duwe Mar 6, 2024
Read Article Warzone players blame “trash” Season 2 Reloaded playlist for ruining Resurgence
Vondel in Warzone
Category:
CoD
CoD
Warzone players blame “trash” Season 2 Reloaded playlist for ruining Resurgence
Ryan Lemay Ryan Lemay Mar 6, 2024
Author
Ryan Galloway
Ryan is a Senior Staff Writer for Dot Esports who has been working at GAMURS since 2020. He covers a wide variety of titles from across the gaming space, with a focus on Pokémon. He boasts a degree in Journalism from Murdoch University. Email: ryan@dotesports.com