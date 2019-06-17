CWL Anaheim may have just ended, but it’s already time for the last rostermania of Black Ops 4.

The third and final Call of Duty World League roster movement period officially began on June 17. All 16 teams in the 2019 CWL Pro League can make unlimited roster changes until 5pm CT on June 20.

Call of Duty World League on Twitter The final roster change period is now live. #CWLPS4 Pro League teams can make roster changes between now and June 20 6pm ET.

This roster change period is much shorter than either of the previous two in March and April. Professional organizations only have a few days to lock in their rosters for the rest of the Black Ops 4 season.

Here are all of the confirmed changes from major teams in the competitive Call of Duty scene during the June roster movement period.

Confirmed roster changes

Heretics release Sukry

https://twitter.com/TeamHeretics/status/1140589231494062081?s=20

Heretics has made its first major roster change of the season by releasing Endika “Sukry” Andres, the organization announced on June 17. Sukry’s replacement is unknown at this time. The team features Alejandro “Lucky” López, Juan “JurNii” Antonio González, Jorge “MethodZ” Bancells, and Adrian “MeTTalZz” Serrano.

Notable free agents

Sukry: Sukry was released by Heretics on June 17.

Maurice “Fero” Henriquez: Fero tweeted that he’s a restricted free agent on June 16 following Team Envy’s top 16 placing at CWL Anaheim.

Lamar “Accuracy” Abedi: On June 6, Accuracy tweeted that he’s an unrestricted free agent.

Adam “Assault” Garcia: Assault became an unrestricted free agent on May 21.

This article will be updated regularly as roster changes are confirmed.