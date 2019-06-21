Accuracy replaces Phantomz on Evil Geniuses’ CoD roster

Reeling from a top 16 placing at CWL Anehim, Evil Geniuses has decided to make its final roster change of the Call of Duty World League season.

Lamar “Accuracy” Abedi has replaced Timothy “Phantomz” Landis as Evil Geniuses’ main assault rifle player, the organization confirmed today after several days of rumors. Not including the signing of EG’s initial Black Ops 4 roster, the team’s roster has changed six times this season.

Evil Geniuses on Twitter Roster Update: Evil Geniuses Call of Duty — Welcome, @AccuracyLA! Read more here: https://t.co/A4U3HkG0yb

Evil Geniuses’ roster now includes Accuracy, Jordan “JKap” Kaplan, Dillon “Attach” Price, Bryan “Apathy” Zhelyazkov, and John “Xotic” Bruno.

Accuracy most recently played for Splyce, although he was benched on June 3 after a string of underwhelming event placings. With Nick Nolson stepping in, Accuracy did not compete at CWL Anaheim last weekend.

Related: Call of Duty rostermania: June 2019

But Evil Geniuses, who finished top 16 at the same event, felt they needed to change up their roster before CWL Finals and the CWL Championship roll around in the next few months. Fortunately for Accuracy, EG evidently marked him as the person to help lead the charge from the ICR role.

Accuracy replaces Phantomz, who was announced as a part of UYU’s new roster yesterday. EG’s latest roster will get their first piece of CWL Pro League action on June 24, when they go up against defending CWL Anaheim champions 100 Thieves.