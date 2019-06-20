Phantomz, Classic, Saints, and Blazt join Methodz on UYU’s new CWL roster

UYU has replaced fourth-fifths of its previous Call of Duty lineup.

Anthony “Methodz” Zinni, Nicholas “Classic” DiCostanzo, Renato “Saints” Forza, Rasim “Blazt” Ogresevic, and Timothy “Phantomz” Landis will now represent UYU, the organization announced today. Ricky “Atura” Lugo has also joined UYU as the team’s new head coach, replacing Jack “VandyJF” Frierson.

https://twitter.com/UYU/status/1141798304134631424?s=20

Methodz is the only player who remains from UYU’s roster that placed top 16 at CWL Anaheim last week. Saul “Parzelion” Masse-Siguenza tweeted that he’s an unrestricted free agent yesterday. Matthew “Royalty” Faithfull and Alex “Zaptius” Bonilla are rumored to be going to Midnight Esports, while Mehran “Mayhem” Anjomshoa is reportedly heading to Enigma6.

UYU’s four new players come from three separate teams. Phantomz is an up-and-coming talent who most recently played for Evil Geniuses, while Saints and Blazt were a part of Midnight Esports. Classic, on the other hand, played for Luminosity and won CWL Fort Worth in March.

Related: Call of Duty rostermania: June 2019

Methodz has brief experience playing alongside both Classic and Saints. Methodz and Saints teamed together on SoaR Gaming at UMG Dallas in October 2013 during Black Ops II—they came in second place. Classic and Methodz represented FaZe Clan at UMG Philadelphia in January 2014 during Call of Duty: Ghosts, earning a top eight placing.

UYU’s revamped lineup will make its CWL Pro League debut on June 24 at 2pm CT against Rhys “Rated” Price’s new team.