Splyce adds Huke to its Call of Duty roster

One of the top players in competitive Call of Duty has joined a new team for the rest of the Black Ops 4 season.

Team Envy is loaning superstar Cuyler “Huke” Garland to Splyce, the organization announced today. Huke will now compete alongside Jordan “Jurd” Crowley, Donovan “Temp” Laroda, Ulysses “Aqua” Silva, and Daniel “Loony” Loza.

Splyce on Twitter We’re proud to announce that @Huke will be joining our #CallofDuty team for the remainder of the 2019 @CODWorldLeague season! #OnTheHunt It’s time to dig deep and win championships 🙌

Splyce looked good at the start of the Black Ops 4 CWL season, coming in third and second place at the first two major LAN events. But then, Splyce earned a top 12 finish at CWL London in May and struggled in the CWL Pro League.

This led Splyce to bench assault rifle player Lamar “Accuracy” Abedi in favor of substitute Nick Nolson. Splyce picked up a top eight finish at CWL Anaheim last week with Nolson, but the organization clearly decided that it couldn’t pass on the opportunity to get a superstar like Huke.

Related: Call of Duty rostermania: June 2019

Many fans will be excited to see Huke and Temp on the same team once again. They most notably competed together on Denial Esports from June to October 2015 in Advanced Warfare. After both young players turned 18, they reunited on Team Envy during WWII from November 2017 to April 2018.

Huke will make his debut for Splyce against FaZe Clan at 5pm CT on June 24 when the CWL Pro League resumes.