Splyce benches Accuracy, moves Nolson to starting lineup for CWL Pro League

Lamar “Accuracy” Abedi won’t be playing in Splyce’s CWL Pro League matches this week.

The main assault rifle player has been moved to Splyce’s bench, the organization announced today. He’ll be replaced by substitute player Nick Nolson, who will compete alongside Jordan “Jurd” Crowley, Donovan “Temp” Laroda, Ulysses “Aqua” Silva, and Daniel “Loony” Loza.

Splyce on Twitter CWL Roster Update: @Nolson will be stepping up to the main roster, making his debut tomorrow against Team Envy. @AccuracyLA will move into a substitute role. #OnTheHunt

Splyce had a strong start to the Black Ops 4 CWL season, but recent results led many fans to believe that a roster change was on the way. After coming in third and second place at the first two major LAN events of the season, Splyce had a disappointing top 12 finish at CWL London in May. They’ve also struggled recently in the CWL Pro League, where they now have a 7-8 record in Division B.

Related: Luminosity benches Gunless

Accuracy hinted that he was headed to the bench yesterday when he tweeted “back to Cali I go my brothas.” Nolson, a European player, will likely be a temporary replacement for Splyce prior to the next CWL roster movement period later this month. He began the year competing for Team Sween and most recently represented Kairos Esports in the amateur event at CWL London.

Nolson will make his debut for Splyce in the CWL Pro League when they take on Team Envy at 6:30pm CT on Tuesday, June 4.