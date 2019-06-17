100 Thieves take down Gen.G to win CWL Anaheim 2019

100 Thieves have won their second-straight Call of Duty World League tournament.

Kenny Williams, Sam “Octane” Larew, Austin “SlasheR” Liddicoat, Preston “Priestahh” Greiner, and Ian “Enable” Wyatt beat Gen.G in the grand finals today to defend their throne and claim the CWL Anaheim 2019 title.

Heading into the grand finals, 100 Thieves had already played Gen.G twice this weekend at CWL Anaheim—and they had a 6-1 map count against them.

100T Hacienda HP 250-177 vs. Gen.G (CWL Anaheim 2019) Clip of Call of Duty Playing Call of Duty: Black Ops 4 – Clipped by jbinkk

After beating Gen.G in the winners bracket finals, 100 Thieves picked up right where they left off by winning map one, Hacienda Hardpoint, 250-177. Priestahh and crew continued their strong play in map two, taking Arsenal Search and Destroy 6-3 to go up 2-0 in the series.

With their backs against the wall, Gen.G won Frequency Control 3-1 to stay alive in the grand finals. But 100 Thieves’ Hardpoint gameplay was just too strong for Gen.G. They took map four Frequency 250-201 to win the series 3-1 and secure back-to-back titles.

100T Freq HP 250-201 vs. Gen.G (100T 3-1; CWL Anaheim 2019) Clip of Call of Duty Playing Call of Duty: Black Ops 4 – Clipped by jbinkk

SlasheR was named the ASTRO Gaming MVP for CWL Anaheim and 100 Thieves earned $125,000 for their first-place finish.

Matthew “Nadeshot” Haag had an incredible reaction to 100 Thieves’ first championship last month—and he spent $20,000 on Louis Vuitton bags for the players to celebrate the title. Now, most Call of Duty fans are probably asking one question: What will Nadeshot buy his players to commemorate this championship?