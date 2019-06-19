Luminosity acquires Skyz and Brack to complete Call of Duty roster

After an abysmal several months, Luminosity has overhauled its Call of Duty roster in hopes of salvaging this season.

Carson “Brack” Newberry and Cesar “Skyz” Bueno have joined LG, effectively replacing Nick “Classic” DiCostanzo and Peirce “Gunless” Hillman, the organization tweeted today. Classic tweeted he was a restricted free agent earlier in the week, while rumors have swirled that Gunless will be loaned or sold to another team.

Luminosity Gaming on Twitter 🔥 The NEW LG Call of Duty roster! @FormaL @BrackCN @CesarSkyz @John287 @Slacked @Ricky (Coach) #LGLOYAL https://t.co/Fs6YpOB7js

Brack, who spent the last few months with Denial Esports’ former roster, has been one of the breakout stars of Black Ops 4. And due to his unrestricted free agent status, he was undoubtedly one of the most sought-after players on the market.

Coming from Elevate, Skyz was in a similar situation to Brack. While he and Elevate were able to surprise some fans and analysts in the CWL Pro League, the team couldn’t make much noise at CWL Anaheim last weekend. Despite this, Skyz’s stock continued to rise.

The two young players join Josiah “Slacked” Berry and two former Call of Duty world champions, Matthew “FormaL” Piper and John Perez. With this trio, LG claimed the CWL Fort Worth title in March, but they have struggled pretty much ever since.

And while Luminosity cannot automatically qualify for the CWL Finals through their Division A placing, they can earn their spot through the play-in tournament next month.

Luminosity’s first match with the new roster will come on June 24, when they face Enigma6 in the CWL Pro League.