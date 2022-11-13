Best shotguns in Modern Warfare 2

In Call of Duty Modern Warfare 2, players can unlock various weapons and shotguns are one of the categories. Shotguns are close-range weapons that can eliminate players with a single shot. These are exceedingly powerful, and you must unlock all of the attachments to build proper shotgun classes.

In Modern Warfare 2, there are four shotguns you can unlock, and players can expect more guns to be added to this category as the seasons progress. Not all of the shotguns will be unlocked from the start, and you must get them by gaining levels on both your account and with different weapons. Put them in a custom loadout, and start unlocking attachments for each of the four shotguns.

The Bryson 800, Bryson 890, Lockwood 300, and Expedite 12 are the four shotguns currently available in Modern Warfare 2. Each weapon is unique, but not all of them are equally efficient when you put on five attachments. Players looking to get some quick close-range kills need to know the best Shotguns to use in the game.

Here are the best Shotguns to use in Call of Duty Modern Warfare 2.

The best Shotguns in Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2

4) Bryson 800

Screengrab via Infinity Ward

The Bryson 800 is a pump-action shotgun versatile at close range. This weapon has 21 levels of progression, and you will unlock several attachments by leveling it up.

Reaching level 21 unlocks this gun’s weapon tuning, allowing players to customize the class setup to suit their playing style. With the Bryson 800, you want to move quickly, and be accurate with every shot from close to mid-range.

While it’s not the best shotgun in the game, you can level up this weapon to unlock the Bryson 890. Here are the best attachments for the Bryson 800 Shotgun.

Laser: VLK LZR 7mw

Barrel: 29.5″ Rifled Barrel

Muzzle: SA Schweigen XS

Guard: Sawed Off Mod

Stock: Demo X50 Tactical Pump or Lockwood Series II

3) Expedite 12

Screengrab via Infinity Ward

The Expedite 12 is a shotgun you can unlock by reaching account level 9. This semi-auto shotgun has massive recoil, making it one of the tougher weapons to use in this category.

Despite its weaknesses, the Expedite 12 can be customized in a one-shot class set up with the right attachments. You’ll need to grind for a while, as the Expedite 12 has 30 levels of progression. Unlock its weapon tuning to experiment with the build even further.

We recommend not putting a barrel attachment for the Expedite 12, as it’s best to use this shotgun as a close-range weapon. Instead, players must focus on sprint to fire speed and aim down sight speed while building a class for this shotgun.

Muzzle: Bryson Choke or Bryson Improvised Choke

Laser: VLK LZR 7mw

Stock: Resonance Stock Collapse

Bolt: Expedite L-Bolt

Rear Grip/Comb: Schlager Void Grip

2) Bryson 890

Screengrab via Infinity Ward

The Bryson 890 is currently the second-best weapon in the shotgun category in Modern Warfare 2. Players can unlock this weapon by leveling up the Bryson 800 to level 16. The Bryson 890 is another pump-action shotgun with a magazine that improves reload speed.

The Bryson 890 trumps the Lockwood 300 in recoil and handling, but falls short on every other stat. This shotgun has 22 progression levels, and you must level it up to get all the attachments. It does not perform as efficiently as the Lockwood 300 over range, so you need maximum mobility to improvise around the enemy in tricky situations.

Here are the best attachments to run with the Bryson 890.

Muzzle: Bryson Improvised Choke

Barrel: 21.5″ Bryson Tacfire

Laser: Point G-3P 04

Stock: Sawed Off Mod

Guard: Demo X50 Tactical Pump

1) Lockwood 300

Screengrab via Infinity Ward

The Lockwood 300 is undoubtedly the best shotgun to use in Modern Warfare 2. Although it is low on handling and has a tough-to-control recoil, this weapon’s accuracy, range, and damage stats are top-notch. The Lockwood 300 is the best shotgun to build a one-shot run-and-gun class in MW2.

Players can unlock the Lockwood 300 by progressing to account level to 36. While shooting enemies at mid-range, it is imperative to aim down sight to improve precision. This weapon has 28 levels of progression, and you’ll unlock a bunch of attachments by leveling up. Keep in mind that aim down sight speed and aim walking speed are two crucial factors you want in the Lockwood 300 class build.

Optic, underbarrel, and ammunition attachments are not recommended for this shotgun. Instead, focus on choosing the best muzzle, barrel, and stock attachments to build the perfect class.