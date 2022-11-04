Best Bryson 800 loadout and class setup in Modern Warfare 2

Everyone has that one friend in online FPS games who likes to sprint around the map with a shotgun. If you don’t have that one friend, you probably are that one friend, and Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 is a game that should be right up your alley.

At launch in MW2, there are four shotguns to choose from, with more inevitably set to be added to the game over time. It’s a decent variety, and they’re all actually pretty solid from the get-go, including the Bryson 800.

The Bryson 800 is based on the Mossberg 590 shotgun in real life. In-game, it’s described as “a reliable highly customizable pump-action shotgun” that is “configurable for either close or medium range” and is “synonymous with versatility.” Thanks to the Gunsmith, it’s extremely customizable and functional, but there are a few key attachments and perks you need to run with it.

Don’t be a chump, make sure to pump and load up with this setup for the Bryson 800.

Best Bryson 800 loadout and class setup in MW2

Screengrab via Activision

Muzzle: Bryson Improved Choke

Bryson Improved Choke Barrel: 21.5″ Bryson Shredder

21.5″ Bryson Shredder Laser: Schlager ULO-66 Laser

Schlager ULO-66 Laser Stock: Stockless Pistol Grip

Stockless Pistol Grip Underbarrel: Operator Foregrip

Secondary: Preferred pistol or Combat Knife

Tactical: Stun Grenade

Lethal: Semtex

Perk Package: Battle Hardened and Double Time, Fast Hands, Ghost

Field Upgrade: Dead Silence and Battle Rage

The Bryson is best-used with the Improved Choke, which will offer tighter pellet spread and damage range. This means the hip-fire spread and reticle will be smaller, but it will reward accuracy as opposed to spraying with a shotgun that has a faster fire rate, for example.

The perk package, equipment, and Field Upgrades for this loadout are standard for players who like to run and gun. They’re going to keep you moving, reloading, and in the fight without much need for downtime.