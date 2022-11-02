Best Expedite 12 loadout and class setup in Modern Warfare 2

There’s nothing quite like flying around a Call of Duty map with a shotgun. In Modern Warfare 2, there’s a few to choose from at launch, and an early favorite is the Expedite 12.

In a real-world application, the Expedite 12 is based on the Benelli M4 Super 90 shotgun. If you’ve used that weapon or something like it in previous CoD titles or other FPS games, you’ll have an idea of what you’re getting into.

As its in-game description says, “a practiced hand can control the Expedite 12’s recoil to devastating effect.” It’s a “semi-auto shotgun” that “features a regulated gas system, ergonomic stock, and standard rail.” Basically, it’s a handheld cannon that can control close quarters with the best of them.

Here’s the best class to run with the Expedite 12 in MW2.

Best Expedite 12 loadout and class setup in MW2

Screengrab via Activision

Muzzle: XTEN Full Choke

XTEN Full Choke Laser: 1MW Quick Fire Laser

1MW Quick Fire Laser Stock: Resonance Stock Collapsed

Resonance Stock Collapsed Bold: Expedite L-Bolt

Expedite L-Bolt Rear Grip/Comb: Schlager Void Grip

Secondary: Preferred pistol or AR in Overkill class

Tactical: Stun Grenade

Lethal: Semtex

Perk Package: Battle Hardened/Overkill and Double Time, Fast Hands, Ghost

Field Upgrade: Dead Silence and Trophy System

Running and gunning with a shotgun is actually quite fun in MW2. Sadly, there aren’t many small maps that cater to this kind of play style, but that could change soon. Either way, these attachments will keep you on the move and mowing enemies down with swiftness online.

This set of attachments will buff the Expedite 12’s fire rate, mobility, and handling, while negating some accuracy and recoil control, which are not focal points of a shotgun build anyway.

The only other attachment worth using is the 12 Gauge Dragon’s Breath attachment in the Ammunition slot, but you’ll need to trade off one of these other useful pieces to start burning your opponents with fire.