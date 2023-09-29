Shotguns in Call of Duty are all about the potential to take an enemy out before they can even respond. In Modern Warfare 2, several shotguns are able to one-shot, but one of the game’s original shotties got a big buff in an update and is now changing the game.

The Lockwood 300 has always been a strong shotgun in MW2, but it’s become a one-shot beast in the game after an update for season six. A new attachment has changed the game and elevated the Lockwood 300 to near the top of the meta when it comes to shotguns in multiplayer.

Here’s the best loadout for the Lockwood 300 in MW2.

Best Lockwood 300 loadout in MW2

A one-shot machine. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Barrel: Matuzek 812 Barrel

Matuzek 812 Barrel Laser: VLK LZR 7MW

VLK LZR 7MW Stock: Heist Stock Mod

Heist Stock Mod Ammunition: 12 Gauge Slug

12 Gauge Slug Trigger Action: Maelstrom Dual Trigger

Secondary: Pistol of choice

Tactical: Stun Grenade

Lethal: Semtex

Perk Package: Bomb Squad and Scavenger, Fast Hands, Ghost

Field Upgrade: Dead Silence or Battle Rage

The key to the one-shot potential of the Lockwood 300 after the season six update lies in two specific attachments: the Maelstrom Dual Trigger and 12 Gauge Slug Ammunition.

These two attachments specifically will provide a monumental boon to the Lockwood 300’s damage and one-shot potential, but especially the Maelstrom Dual Trigger. This is a new attachment added in season six that must be unlocked with a challenge, but it’s worth it.

The Maelstrom Dual Trigger is “a cold hammer forged dual-trigger that fires both rounds simultaneously with devastating results.” Because of this, you will be reloading a lot more, but it won’t matter when the enemy dies in one shot anyway.

The 12 Gauge Slug, meanwhile, switches the equipped ammo to “immensely powerful 437.5 grain slugs with increased range and damage,” turning the Lockwood 300 into something of a powerful mini-sniper with some serious range for a shotgun.

Normally, the Lockwood 300 has two shots in its double barrel, but with this new trigger attachment, they will both be firing wildly at the same time, meaning you can fire once before having to reload again. Because of this, Fast Hands is a necessity as a perk.

This is the key to it all. Screenshot by Dot Esports

You may also want to consider Scavenger due to the Lockwood 300’s low ammo count if you’re looking to stay alive and in the fight, running and gunning with Bomb Squad and Ghost to keep your killstreaks live.

