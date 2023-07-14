After making its debut in Call of Duty: Warzone on July 12 as the headlining new weapon for season four reloaded, the MX Guardian has wasted little time instilling fear into the minds of players caught in close-quarters situations—with the optimal loadout, of course.

Continuing the classic CoD tradition of fully-automatic 12-gauge shotguns feeling absolutely obnoxious to go against, the MX Guardian has quickly become one of the best options to use in its class. While the KV Broadside does appear to have a slightly faster time-to-kill in most cases, the full-auto, spam-filled convenience of the MX Guardian could be the deciding factor that gives it the edge for some players.

Best MX Guardian loadout in Warzone

Until it receives a nerf, this thing is going to be a problem. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Muzzle: SA Schweigen DX Recoil Smoothness: +1.40 oz Bullet Velocity: +1.00 in

SA Schweigen DX Barrel: HYP-LM Recoil Steadiness: +0.50 lb Damage Range: +0.40 in

HYP-LM Laser: Schlager ULO-66 Laser Sprint to Fire Speed: -0.48 oz Hip Fire Accuracy: -51.00 ft

Schlager ULO-66 Laser Stock: MX DCP-0 Aim Down Sight Speed: -4.00 oz Aim Walking Speed: -2.40 in

MX DCP-0 Rear Grip: Stream-SK Aim Down Sight Speed: -1.00 oz Sprint to Fire Speed: -0.45 in

Stream-SK

Why this is the best MX Guardian loadout in Warzone

As you’d imagine, the recipe for success with this weapon is quite simple: The only way it can be countered is if your enemy is keeping their distance. If you can keep that mental note of bringing yourself to within 10 meters of your target while engaging, you will find very little trouble with winning fights consistently.

This loadout in particular builds off of that line of thinking. There’s no need to overthink it here and create or accentuate any weaknesses. Instead, the combination of these five attachments looks to make the MX Guardian even easier to simply hold down the fire button and overwhelm those within its reach.

Best perk package for MX Guardian in Warzone

Perk Package: Double Time, Scavenger, Fast Hands, High Alert

Scavenger is the key perk in this equation as the MX Guardian eats through shotgun shells like nothing. The rest of these options further help with promoting the aggressive playstyle that this weapon thrives with.

Best equipment for MX Guardian in Warzone

Tactical: Stun Grenade or Smoke Grenade

Stun Grenade or Smoke Grenade Lethal: Semtex or Throwing Knife

While the stun grenade can make for a devastating combo with the MX Guardian, it wouldn’t be a bad option to keep a smoke on hand in case you need to back away from a disadvantageous fight. For lethal equipment, the ever-popular Semtex and Throwing Knife are two applicable candidates yet again here as they allow you to quickly finish enemies and keep things moving along.

