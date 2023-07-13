Nothing can strike fear into the hearts of Call of Duty players like the terrifying thumping of an automatic shotgun.

In Modern Warfare 2 season four reloaded, Activision has added a new challenger that could be the reason for many rage quits this year: the MX Guardian. This beast of a weapon is a fully-automatic, 12-gauge that carries 15 rounds of pure pain with destructive close-range capabilities and even limited mid-range usage.

If you’re a run-and-gun expert who’s looking for the best weapon in the shotgun class or an Overkill enthusiast who wants a perfect complimentary weapon to pair with a longer-range main, the MX Guardian is one of the easiest shotguns to simply hold the trigger down with and watch the killstreaks stack up.

Here’s the best class setup for MW2‘s newest shotgun.

Best MX Guardian loadout in MW2

Let the bodies hit the floor with the MX Guardian. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Muzzle : SA MX-53

: SA MX-53 Barrel : HYP-LM

: HYP-LM Underbarrel : Merc Foregrip

: Merc Foregrip Laser : Point-G3P 04

: Point-G3P 04 Rear Grip: Cronen Ergo

Secondary : Pistol of choice

: Pistol of choice Tactical : Stun Grenade

: Stun Grenade Lethal : Semtex

: Semtex Perk Package : Bomb Squad and Scavenger, Fast Hands, Ghost

: Bomb Squad and Scavenger, Fast Hands, Ghost Field Upgrade: Dead Silence or Battle Rage

The MX Guardian won’t just surprise your enemies, it’ll also surprise you for a few games with how lethal it can be in a plethora of different situations. The most important aspect of this build is the Merc Foregrip underbarrel attachment because it greatly decreases the recoil that this powerful shotgun brings when you hold down the trigger from the hip.

With this build, the combination of the SA MX-53 muzzle, the HYP-LM barrel, and the Point-G3P 04 laser gives this behemoth a ton of damage, unreal range in its class, and narrow pellet spread.

As I played out some matches on maps not named Shipment, for example, I found myself taking multiple engagements that would not have been possible with other shotguns. At 10 to 12 meters, this weapon can easily blast away enemies with three to four well-placed shots.

Of course, the MX Guardian excels in close-range encounters, and as a hipfire connoisseur, the accuracy and fire rate of this weapon cannot be beat when you’re sliding into enemy territory, looking for the smoke. The gun’s reload time is also relatively fast since it’s magazine-based, making it a lethal option for rushers who want to overwhelm opposing teams.

Ultimately, this shotgun could become the go-to in its class, and this build should help you rip through the competition with ease.

