How to unlock the MX Guardian shotgun in MW2 and Warzone 2

Lock and load, operators. Modern Warfare 2 season four reloaded is finally here, and with it comes a new weapon that will knock the socks off any enemies foolish enough to stand in your way.

Previously hidden on a redacted sector on the battle pass map, the MX Guardian is the newest tool of war being added to the ever-growing arsenal for multiplayer, battle royale, and DMZ mode on July 12. It is a fully-automatic, 12-gauge shotgun that can be unlocked through a new battle pass challenge system that makes this special sector’s rewards accessible only through completing specific challenges.

Here is how to unlock the MX Guardian shotgun in Modern Warfare 2.

Unlocking MX Guardian shotgun, explained

To unlock the MX Guardian shotgun, players must complete all four of the previous challenges in the once-redacted sector of the season four battle pass. Unlike other sectors that are unlocked with tokens, each reward is locked behind a specific challenge that must be completed in multiplayer and battle royale game modes.

After finishing these four challenges, you will automatically unlock the shotgun for your loadouts across all game types. Here are all of the shotgun-based challenges that you’ll need to finish—and the rewards that come with them—before gaining this powerful weapon for yourself:

Dependable emblem: Get 10 ADS Operator Kills with Shotguns

Get 10 ADS Operator Kills with Shotguns Gunfire calling card: Get 10 Hipfire Operator Kills with Shotguns

Get 10 Hipfire Operator Kills with Shotguns Fanning Hutch loading screen: Get 10 Headshot Operator Kills with Shotguns

Get 10 Headshot Operator Kills with Shotguns One hour double weapon XP token: Get 10 One Shot Operator Kills with Shotguns

Get 10 One Shot Operator Kills with Shotguns MX Guardian: Earn All Sector Rewards

Do you need to buy the battle pass?

For any players who haven’t bought the battle pass but want the new gun, don’t fret. Like every other new weapon that has been released, the MX Guardian—and all four other rewards—can be gained for free by progressing through the battle pass. Players just have to complete any adjacent sectors to activate this redacted sector, and afterward, they can start these quests.

