Surprise, Snake Shot magnums are back in Call of Duty: Warzone. Like a plague that never seems to go away, we’ve got you covered with the best Akimbo TYR Snake Shot loadout in Warzone.

Snake Shot magnums have been a recurring issue in Warzone, and in season one of Modern Warfare 3’s Warzone iteration, this time it’s the TYR. If you’ve made it through the slog of leveling up the sluggish hand cannon in MW3, your reward is a pair of handheld shotguns that are truly broken in December 2023.

This is the list of attachments to use in the best Akimbo TYR Snake Shot loadout in Warzone.

Warzone Snake Shot loadout

If you’ve found this loadout guide, it’s likely because you’ve been killed by these things in Warzone and want to fight fire with fire. We don’t blame you, and we’ve got your back so you can bring the dual-wield magnums to the fight the next time you drop in, too.

Best Akimbo TYR Snakeshot attachments in Warzone

The key attachment here, obviously, is the Snake Shot ammunition. And you’d be best suited to use this in Urzikstan as fast as possible while you still can because based on the way they are performing in season one, they should be nerfed pretty soon.

The Snake Shot attachment is “a small cartridge loaded with lead shot, snakeshot ammo turns your revolver into a handheld shotgun.” Now imagine two handheld shotguns at once, and it’s easy to understand why this is so busted.

Tip: You need to be pretty close with the Snake Shot TYRs to deal max damage, but firing both hand cannons at the same time will likely result in a one or two-shot kill from the proper range.

The ZIU-16 Heavy Long Barrel increases Damage Range, Bullet Velocity, Recoil Control, and Gun Kick Control, and the 1MW Pistol Laser greatly increases Hip Recoil Control, Hip Fire Accuracy, and Sprint to Fire Speed, truly making these things a problem to deal with in Warzone.

Best Akimbo TYR Snake Shot perks and equipment in Warzone

Perk Package Perk 1: Battle Hardened Perk 2: E.O.D. Perk 3: Tempered Perk 4: High Alert

Secondary weapon: Top-tier LMG or Assault Rifle

Top-tier LMG or Assault Rifle Lethal: Frag Grenade

Frag Grenade Tactical: Smoke Grenade

You’ll need a good long-range weapon to pair up with the Snake Shots, so use a good LMG or AR in that slot. Whip out the TYRs when it’s time to run to or from a skirmish, and when entering close quarters where they can do their damage up close.