The best LMG in Warzone season one

Big magazines, big damage, big meta choices.

A MW3 operator holding a heavy machine gun.
Image via Activision

A good light machine gun can take you a long way in Call of Duty, and that’s why we’ve come to you with the best LMG in Warzone to take into battle.

When it comes to long-range weapons in CoD, LMGs are a favorite of many gamers in multiplayer. But when it comes to Warzone battle royale, they are often a necessity thanks to their large damage output and large magazine sizes.

Throughout Warzone’s history, several LMGs have dominated the meta in the past. Who can forget the Bruen Mk9 in the original game, or the RPK, or any of the other dominant, thunderous guns that have been wreaking havoc on CoD’s big maps?

Urzikstan and MW3 have added several new LMGs to Warzone’s arsenal, and some of them are in the discussion for the best weapons in the game, period. And we’ve compiled a list of the ones you should be using when chasing down Ws.

Here’s our choice for the best LMG in Warzone, along with some picks for other top contenders.

Best LMG in Warzone 3

As of season one, the best LMG in Warzone is the Pulemyot 762. The JAK Annihilator Bullpup conversion kit really makes this gun a force to be reckoned with, in both MW3 multiplayer and Warzone.

Warzone LMG meta

Pulemyot 762

An image of the Pulemyot 762 in Warzone season one
Just look at this bad boy. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Best Pulemyot attachments in Warzone

  • Muzzle: VT-7 Spitfire Suppressor
  • Underbarrel: Bruen Heavy Support Grip
  • Optic: Corio Eagleseye 2.5x
  • Stock: Commando D-15 Recoil Reduction Pas
  • Conversion Kit: JAK Annihilator Bullpup Kit

Bruen Mk9

Bruen MK9
Let’s kit this LMG. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Best Bruen Mk9 attachments in Warzone

  • Muzzle: VT-7 Spitfire Suppressor
  • Barrel: FT Ferocity LR Barrel
  • Optic: AIM OP-V4
  • Underbarrel: Bruen Heavy Support
  • Magazine: 60 Round Mag

DG-58 LSW

A screenshot of the best DG-58 LSW loadout in Warzone.
Long-range LMG domination. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Best DG-58 LSW attachments in Warzone

  • Muzzle: VT-7 Spiritfire Suppressor
  • Barrel: Wudi Long Barrel
  • Optic: Corio Eagleseye 2.5x
  • Stock: Recoil Reduction Buttplate
  • Underbarrel: Kimura RYN-03 Vertical Grip

Holger 26

A screenshot of the best Holger 26 loadout in Warzone.
A really strong long-range option. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Best Holger 26 attachments in Warzone

  • Muzzle: VT-7 Spiritfire Suppressor
  • Barrel: Holger Factory Barrel
  • Optic: Corio Eagleseye 2.5x
  • Underbarrel: Bruen Heavy Support Grip
  • Rear Grip: Morn-20 Grip

TAQ Eradicator

A screenshot of the best TAQ Eradicator loadout in Warzone.
Stealthy and consistent damage at long range. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Best TAQ Eradicator attachments in Warzone

  • Muzzle: VT-7 Spiritfire Suppressor L
  • Barrel: Conquer-70 Long Barrel
  • Optic: Corio Eagleseye 2.5x
  • Stock: Tacverte Core Stock
  • Underbarrel: Bruen Heavy Support Grip

