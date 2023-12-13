A good light machine gun can take you a long way in Call of Duty, and that’s why we’ve come to you with the best LMG in Warzone to take into battle.

When it comes to long-range weapons in CoD, LMGs are a favorite of many gamers in multiplayer. But when it comes to Warzone battle royale, they are often a necessity thanks to their large damage output and large magazine sizes.

Throughout Warzone’s history, several LMGs have dominated the meta in the past. Who can forget the Bruen Mk9 in the original game, or the RPK, or any of the other dominant, thunderous guns that have been wreaking havoc on CoD’s big maps?

Urzikstan and MW3 have added several new LMGs to Warzone’s arsenal, and some of them are in the discussion for the best weapons in the game, period. And we’ve compiled a list of the ones you should be using when chasing down Ws.

Here’s our choice for the best LMG in Warzone, along with some picks for other top contenders.

Best LMG in Warzone 3

As of season one, the best LMG in Warzone is the Pulemyot 762. The JAK Annihilator Bullpup conversion kit really makes this gun a force to be reckoned with, in both MW3 multiplayer and Warzone.

Pulemyot 762

Just look at this bad boy. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Best Pulemyot attachments in Warzone

Muzzle: VT-7 Spitfire Suppressor

VT-7 Spitfire Suppressor Underbarrel: Bruen Heavy Support Grip

Bruen Heavy Support Grip Optic: Corio Eagleseye 2.5x

Corio Eagleseye 2.5x Stock: Commando D-15 Recoil Reduction Pas

Commando D-15 Recoil Reduction Pas Conversion Kit: JAK Annihilator Bullpup Kit

Bruen Mk9

Let’s kit this LMG. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Best Bruen Mk9 attachments in Warzone

Muzzle: VT-7 Spitfire Suppressor

VT-7 Spitfire Suppressor Barrel: FT Ferocity LR Barrel

FT Ferocity LR Barrel Optic: AIM OP-V4

AIM OP-V4 Underbarrel: Bruen Heavy Support

Bruen Heavy Support Magazine: 60 Round Mag

DG-58 LSW

Long-range LMG domination. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Best DG-58 LSW attachments in Warzone

Muzzle: VT-7 Spiritfire Suppressor

VT-7 Spiritfire Suppressor Barrel: Wudi Long Barrel

Wudi Long Barrel Optic: Corio Eagleseye 2.5x

Corio Eagleseye 2.5x Stock: Recoil Reduction Buttplate

Recoil Reduction Buttplate Underbarrel: Kimura RYN-03 Vertical Grip

Holger 26

A really strong long-range option. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Best Holger 26 attachments in Warzone

Muzzle: VT-7 Spiritfire Suppressor

VT-7 Spiritfire Suppressor Barrel: Holger Factory Barrel

Holger Factory Barrel Optic: Corio Eagleseye 2.5x

Corio Eagleseye 2.5x Underbarrel: Bruen Heavy Support Grip

Bruen Heavy Support Grip Rear Grip: Morn-20 Grip

TAQ Eradicator

Stealthy and consistent damage at long range. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Best TAQ Eradicator attachments in Warzone