A good light machine gun can take you a long way in Call of Duty, and that’s why we’ve come to you with the best LMG in Warzone to take into battle.
When it comes to long-range weapons in CoD, LMGs are a favorite of many gamers in multiplayer. But when it comes to Warzone battle royale, they are often a necessity thanks to their large damage output and large magazine sizes.
Throughout Warzone’s history, several LMGs have dominated the meta in the past. Who can forget the Bruen Mk9 in the original game, or the RPK, or any of the other dominant, thunderous guns that have been wreaking havoc on CoD’s big maps?
Urzikstan and MW3 have added several new LMGs to Warzone’s arsenal, and some of them are in the discussion for the best weapons in the game, period. And we’ve compiled a list of the ones you should be using when chasing down Ws.
Here’s our choice for the best LMG in Warzone, along with some picks for other top contenders.
Best LMG in Warzone 3
As of season one, the best LMG in Warzone is the Pulemyot 762. The JAK Annihilator Bullpup conversion kit really makes this gun a force to be reckoned with, in both MW3 multiplayer and Warzone.
Warzone LMG meta
Pulemyot 762
Best Pulemyot attachments in Warzone
- Muzzle: VT-7 Spitfire Suppressor
- Underbarrel: Bruen Heavy Support Grip
- Optic: Corio Eagleseye 2.5x
- Stock: Commando D-15 Recoil Reduction Pas
- Conversion Kit: JAK Annihilator Bullpup Kit
Bruen Mk9
Best Bruen Mk9 attachments in Warzone
- Muzzle: VT-7 Spitfire Suppressor
- Barrel: FT Ferocity LR Barrel
- Optic: AIM OP-V4
- Underbarrel: Bruen Heavy Support
- Magazine: 60 Round Mag
DG-58 LSW
Best DG-58 LSW attachments in Warzone
- Muzzle: VT-7 Spiritfire Suppressor
- Barrel: Wudi Long Barrel
- Optic: Corio Eagleseye 2.5x
- Stock: Recoil Reduction Buttplate
- Underbarrel: Kimura RYN-03 Vertical Grip
Holger 26
Best Holger 26 attachments in Warzone
- Muzzle: VT-7 Spiritfire Suppressor
- Barrel: Holger Factory Barrel
- Optic: Corio Eagleseye 2.5x
- Underbarrel: Bruen Heavy Support Grip
- Rear Grip: Morn-20 Grip
TAQ Eradicator
Best TAQ Eradicator attachments in Warzone
- Muzzle: VT-7 Spiritfire Suppressor L
- Barrel: Conquer-70 Long Barrel
- Optic: Corio Eagleseye 2.5x
- Stock: Tacverte Core Stock
- Underbarrel: Bruen Heavy Support Grip