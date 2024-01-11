One dominant Warzone weapon has finally been brought down to earth in today’s Call of Duty update.

The MTZ Interceptor has been wreaking havoc on Urzikstan for a month, but today’s Warzone update brings it down in line with other weapons to possibly reboot and refresh the meta and allow other guns to compete in players’ loadouts.

While this week’s update is light on actual content, with next week’s midseason drop set to carry that load, this one has some big changes in store for Warzone specifically that may finally shake up the meta that’s been a bit stale for weeks.

Here’s everything that changed in the MW3 and Warzone update today.

Warzone and MW3 patch notes – Jan. 11 update

Say goodbye to the MTZ meta. Image via Activision

The meta-defining MTZ Interceptor marksman rifle has finally been nerfed in the Jan. 11 update for Warzone. The powerful marksman rifle has had its max damage reduced from 95 to 85 and its minimum damage reduced from 84 to 78.

A controversial attachment, the Snake Shot ammunition, has been heavily nerfed after being disabled before the winter break. The popular attachment for the Tyr hand cannon has had its damage reduced to 12, down from 34, and will be re-enabled with the playlist update at 12pm CT.

So far, only the Interceptor has received a balance pass. The Season One Reloaded update should include even more changes, as Raven Software mentioned in the patch notes.

“Please note that additional weapon adjustments will be going live in the Season One Reloaded update which is slated to release on Jan.17, 2024,” the developer said.

On the MW3 side of things, the Jak Ettin Double Barrel Kit attachment can now be equipped by those who unlocked it as part of this week’s weekly challenge. It was previously bugged and could not be used after unlocking it. The same has been fixed for the Tyr’s JAK Beholder Rifle Kit.

Elsewhere, the update seems to be just preparing for next week’s Season One Reloaded update, which will add new content like Ranked Play, The Boys limited-time event, and more. There are also several bug fixes for Zombies mode in the notes, and the bulk of today’s update in MW3 and Warzone is a bunch of maintenance.

To read the full notes, check out the patch notes for both Warzone and MW3 here under the section for Jan. 11.

This article is currently being updated with more information.