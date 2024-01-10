How to unlock The Ettin AMR9 Aftermarket Part in MW3

It may be more complicated than you think.

Aftermarket Parts can completely change a gun in Modern Warfare 3 or Warzone, like “The Ettin” Conversion Kit for the AMR9.

The Ettin is an Aftermarket Part and Conversion Kit for the AMR9 SMG that “creates two stacked barrels that fire simultaneously” and “offers twice as much down-range damage at the cost of some accuracy.”

Here’s how to get one of the newest AMPs in MW3 during season one, The Ettin.

How to unlock The Ettin AMR9 Conversion Kit in MW3

Get your challenges done. Screenshot by Dot Esports

To unlock The Ettin for the AMR9, you must complete any five challenges from week six in season one of MW3.

Like many other Aftermarket Parts, there is a set of challenges for multiplayer, Zombies, and Warzone, and completing any five of the challenges from either mode will unlock the attachment. Here are the challenges for week six:

Multiplayer

Get 30 operator hipfire kills with a recommended weapon

Get 10 operator double kills with recommended SMGs

Get 15 operator point blank kills with the AMR9

Get three operator kills without dying five times with recommended SMGs

Get five operator kills after reloading with recommended LMGs

Get 10 operator double kills with recommended LMGs

Get 30 operator kills while moving with the AMR9

Zombies

Get 500 hipfire kills with a recommended weapon

Get five rapid kills 15 times with recommended SMGs

Get 300 kills with the AMR9 while using five attachments

Get 10 consecutive kills without taking damage 20 times with recommended SMGs

Get 150 toxic damage kills with recommended LMGs

Get five special zombie kills with recommended LMGs

Get 300 kills while moving with the AMR9

Warzone

In Warzone Urzikstan, open 20 normal or legendary chests in the North-West region

In Warzone Urzikstan, open 20 normal or legendary chests in the Southern region

In Warzone Urzikstan, open 20 normal or legendary chests in the Eastern region

In Warzone Urzikstan, open 20 normal or legendary chests in the Central region

In Warzone, complete 15 contracts

In Warzone, get 40 operator kills or kill assists with a recommended weapon

Why can’t I equip The Ettin AMR9 in MW3?

If you still can’t equip The Ettin for the AMR9 in the Gunsmith after completing five of the challenges above, it’s likely because the attachment is bugged on its launch day. It will likely be fixed shortly, but for now, the Conversion Kit cannot be equipped.

On Jan. 10, shortly after the attachment went live, @CODUpdates tweeted that the team was “investigating an issue preventing the JAK Ettin Double Barrel Kit from being equipped after completing the Weekly Challenges requirement.”