Best AMR9 loadout and class setup in Modern Warfare 3

Is it an AR or an SMG, really?

Call of Duty’s newest addition to the collection, Modern Warfare 3, sees a variety of elements of older prequel titles return. Whether it be classic maps invoking nostalgia or the return of “run and gun” with slide canceling, many players are looking to make every weapon work during the beta.

One such weapon—the AMR9 submachine gun—attempts to fill multiple roles at once. An SMG with a moderate fire rate and an assault rifle-like frame, its major benefit comes in its effective range. Our build will work on maintaining this range while boosting its mobility for our sprinting needs.

Best AMR9 loadout and class setup in MW3 beta

Best attachments for AMR9 in MW3

Chop the front off and slam an optic on it. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Our AMR9 SMG attachments for the MW3 build focus on a boost to mobility and ADS after sprinting while looking to keep its solid range for the occasional midrange fight.

Barrel: Micro Integral Suppressor

Micro Integral Suppressor Underbarrel: XTEN TX-12 Handstop

XTEN TX-12 Handstop Ammunition: 9mm High Grain

9mm High Grain Rear Grip: Phantom Grip

Phantom Grip Optic: Corvus Mini Riser Optic

I’ve used this AMR9 attachment setup for the bulk of the beta after I’ve unlocked it, and while it certainly gets over the line in the midrange versus its SMG counterparts, it really loses out up close. I’ve found it to be a jack-of-all-trades, master of none but is consistent on maps like Skidrow and parts of Highrise.

What really hurts this weapon are its poor iron sights, really forcing you to add an optic of choice. I found the bonus ADS from the Corvus Mini Riser Optic helped a touch, but if you like the iron sights on the AMR9 then perhaps lean in for a rear grip.

Related The best Striker loadout and class setup in Modern Warfare 3

Best class setup for AMR9 in MW3

Vest: Infantry Vest

Infantry Vest Handgun: WSP Stinger

WSP Stinger Tactical: Flash Grenade

Flash Grenade Lethal: Semtex

Field Equipment: Comm Scrambler or Trophy System

Gloves: Commando Gloves

Commando Gloves Boots: Tactical Pads

Tactical Pads Gear: Tac Mask or Ghost T/V Camo

This is our general setup for a run-and-gun style with an SMG, with a couple of flexible options. Commando Gloves and Tactical Pads with the Infantry Vest all aim to keep your aim consistent while swiftly moving around the map.

Generally, I’d lean toward the Trophy System given the amount of ‘nade spam I encounter in the MW3 beta, but opt for a Comm Scrambler (which pairs very well with a Counter-UAV) for objective-based modes like Hardpoint or Domination.

Ultimately, the AM9 feels like the odd one out among the ARs and SMGs in the MW3 beta. Perhaps with a little more variety this weapon will find a niche that works, but between making a harder-hitting AR more mobile or boosting the range and accuracy of the Striker (UMP) SMG, it falls through the cracks a touch.

However, with the right attachments unlocked, this versatile system can swing in both short-range bursts and mid-range encounters with relative ease, making for a decent weapon for any map.

About the author