All Perk locations on Liberty Falls in Black Ops 6 Zombies

Perks in Black Ops 6 are vital for survival when playing Zombies, so it’s important to know where all the Perk-a-Cola machines are in Liberty Falls. That’s where we come in, as we can tell you where to find them all.

Whether you want a boost to your health, quicker reload times, faster maneuverability, or the ability to revive teammates faster, the Perk-a-Cola machines in Black Ops 6 help with huge boosts.

If you’ve collected a huge amount of Aether and are now ready to splash the cash on some Perks, we can tell you where to go.

All Liberty Falls Perk-a-Cola locations in BO6

There are six Perk-a-Cola machines on the Liberty Falls map in Black Ops 6, although there are eight available Perks in total. You can’t obtain two Perks directly from a Perk-a-Cola machine, but they are still available in Liberty Falls.

Stamin-Up location in Liberty Falls

Stamin-Up is located inside Fuller’s Liberty Lanes, the bowling alley, along the wall of arcade machines. This location is directly opposite the spawn point in Liberty Falls. The coordinate is F7.

PHD Flopper location in Liberty Falls

PHD Flopper is located in the right corner of Hillstop Stairs, just after Fuller’s Liberty Lanes and beneath the Church where the Pack-a-Punch machine is located. The coordinate is D6.

Melee Macchiato location in Liberty Falls

Melee Macchiato is located outside the Church, to the left of the main entrance, by the Pack-a-Punch machine. The coordinate is C6.

Speed Cola location in Liberty Falls

Speed Cola is located on the right side of Washington Avenue, beneath Buzz’s Cuts. It’s directly opposite a GobbleGum machine and one of the Savings and Loan bank entrances. The coordinate is E5.

Juggernog location in Liberty Falls

Juggernog is located inside the Savings & Loan Bank in the far-right corridor by the wall. There are two entrances to this key location. There is also where you need to head to unlock the vault, which is stacked with key items. The coordinate is F4.

Quick Revive location in Liberty Falls

Quick Revive is located inside Olly’s Comics in the corner of the room. This is another key location in Liberty Falls. It’s where you will find one number of the vault code and an LTG part. The coordinate is G3.

Other Perk locations in Liberty Falls

Deadshot Daiquiri and Elemental Pop cannot be purchased directly from Perk-a-Cola machines in Black Ops 6 on Liberty Falls, though both remain available. The guaranteed method to get both Perks is to reach level 25 and head to the roof of the Alamo, the building holding the bank, and purchase the Perks from the vending machine that appears.

Alternatively, you can get both Perks as rewards for completing SAM trials, opening loot boxes inside the bank vault, and a random Perk from a power-up. However, none of these methods are guaranteed, so you may be waiting for a while.

