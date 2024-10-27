How to get LTG parts in Black Ops 6 Zombies for the Liberty Falls Easter Egg

The Liberty Falls Easter Egg in Black Ops 6 has plenty of steps to take to complete it, including the challenge of collecting three LTG parts that are scattered around the map.

Recommended Videos

Liberty Falls in Black Ops 6 is full of secrets, including an Easter Egg to unlock music, a locked Bank Vault full of loot inside, and the powerful Wonder Weapon that can be crafted—but these are just the tip of the iceberg compared to the main quest Easter Egg.

Collecting the LTG parts is the first of many steps to completing it all and we’ve got all the details you need in our guide.

How to get LTG parts in BO6

The Jet Gun is needed. Screenshot by Dot Esports

To get the LTG parts in Black Ops 6, you need to unlock the Jet Gun. This Wonder Weapon needs to be completed in each match to use it, so prioritize getting the weapon as early as possible. We’ve got all the details you need in this guide if you’re unfamiliar with the process.

The LTG is split into three parts which, like the components for the Jet Gun, are spread around the map. The three parts you need to collect are in the following locations. For a more detailed breakdown of how to get each piece, read on.

Olly’s Comics

The Dark Aether inside the Church

Buzz’s Cuts

Olly’s Comics LTG location

First stop. Screenshot by Dot Esports

The first part of the LTG Device is found inside Olly’s Comics, the same location where you collect one of the three numbers needed to unlock the Bank Vault. Olly’s Comics is located at the G3 coordinates on the map and is the same area where Quick Revive is purchased.

Inside Olly’s Comics, look at the ceiling to find a hole. Use the Jet Gun to suck up the LTG part, which is collected automatically by your player, and trigger a dialogue scene—which indicates that you have successfully captured the part.

Buzz’s Cuts LTG location

Two down. Screenshot by Dot Esports

The second piece of the LTG device is found in Buzz’s Cuts, right next to the Speed Cola machine and just down the street from the position where you collected the Water Valve to unlock the Jet Gun. Buzz’s Cuts is located at the E5 coordinates.

The LTG piece is found inside an open window on the second floor, which you can’t reach from ground level. Instead, head behind the building and climb to the roof, where there is a zipline to the Alamo. From the rooftop, jump onto the top of the white van in the street.

On top of the van, aim the Jet Gun towards the open window to collect the second LTG part.

Dark Aether Church LTG location

Last one. Screenshot by Dot Esports

The third and final LTG part is the easiest of the three to collect and is found inside the Dark Aether at the church, the same location where your journey began. The Church is located at the C6 coordinates.

Look up at the balcony, and you can see the final LTG part floating to the left. Again, use the Jet Gun to collect the third and final piece. Now it’s time to craft the LTG, which can only be done in a specific spot.

How to craft the LTG device in BO6

Final stop. Screenshot by Dot Esports

You can only craft the LTG at a specific Workbench located on top of the bank. The easiest way to get there is to return to the rooftop of Buzz’s Cuts and take the zipline across the street—right next to where you jumped onto the roof of the van to get the second part.

The workbench is located in the top-left corner after you take the zipline across. Just like crafting the Jet Gun, it takes a short amount of time to craft the LTG, so I recommend waiting towards the end of a round to complete this step—or using an explosive to blow the legs off one of the remaining Zombies and keep that one alive.

Congratulations, you have successfully crafted the LTG Device, which is a crucial component to completing the entire Liberty Falls Easter Egg.

Dot Esports is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy