How to get Speed Cola on Liberty Falls in Black Ops 6 Zombies

Any Call of Duty Zombies player with a modicum of experience knows that certain perks are a necessity when grinding the undead-slaying, round-based game mode.

For example, Jugger-Nog is crucial for increasing your health, and Deadshot Daiquiri is crucial for landing quick headshots. Speed Cola is another one of these perks that will help maintain your “gotta go fast” mentality, because as the round number goes up, so does the speed and strength of zombies, so you need to move. And quickly.

Liberty Falls is one of the Zombies maps available in Black Ops 6, and it has Perk-a-Cola machines scattered all around the West Virginian town. It’s important to know where all of the necessary perks are, and we’re here to help.

Here’s all the info you need on where to find Speed Cola in BO6 Zombies on Liberty Falls.

Is Speed Cola on Liberty Falls in BO6 Zombies?

Speed is the name of the game in BO6. Image via Activision

Yes, Speed Cola can be found on Liberty Falls. It’s located in a central area of the map, and we’ve got the details on how to find it below so you can fully equip yourself for every perk you need to succeed on Liberty Falls.

Speed Cola increases the speed that you reload and re-plate your armor, so it’s truly an essential perk if you’re trying to finish any easter egg quests or reach as many rounds as you can. Dying while reloading is unacceptable when Speed Cola exists.

Where to find Speed Cola on Liberty Falls in BO6 Zombies

It’s pretty easy to find. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Liberty Falls’ Speed Cola can be found near the middle of the map, as noted in the image above. It’s found on Washington Avenue next to a destroyed bus and against the wall of a building.

To get here, first head right out of the spawn area and use your points to buy the main barrier marked by the orange and black star icon. Continue down an alleyway to buy the next barrier at the end of the alley, also marked by the orange star icon.

Out of the alleyway, climb the stairs and make a left and you will see the Speed Cola machine down the block, on the right side, up against a building that you cannot enter.

Gotta go fast. Screenshot by Dot Esports

As usual, Speed Cola costs 2,500 points, like all other Perk-a-Colas found throughout BO6 Zombies. So if you haven’t saved up enough yet, just kill some more zombies and maybe get through another round or two until you have enough to start reloading and loading armor plates fast as heck.

