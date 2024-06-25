How to be born in Arizona in BitLife

The weekly challenges in BitLife take you all over the world. As the game asks you to create new characters in various parts of the world, you may need to channel your geography skills. For instance, the Love is Love challenge requires you to be born in Arizona.

If you’re like me and have never paid that much attention to geography classes, having your character be born in Arizona could be tricky in BitLife. You need to know your cities and their locations.

How to create your BitLife character in Arizona?

Start your existing BitLife save and click on the three-stripe icon on the top corner to tap on New Life. Screenshot by Dot Esports While setting up your New Life, select the United States as your country and choose either Tucson or Phoenix as your “place” before finalizing your character. Screenshot by Dot Esports

The easiest way to ensure that your character spawns in Arizona in BitLife is to choose Phoenix or Tucson as your city. When creating your character, this option is right under Country, called Place.

From start to finish, you need to:

Launch BitLife and click on the three-striped button on the top left corner of your screen. Choose New Life and select Phoenix or Tucson. Select Create Life, and you start a new character from Arizona.

Once you start with your Arizona character, this respective step in the challenge is automatically completed and you advance to the next stage.

Creating characters in specific US states in BitLife requires some geographical knowledge, as the game prompts you to choose cities rather than states. As you progress through various challenges, you’ll become more familiar with major cities and their corresponding states. Also, some challenges may require you to play through several years of your character’s life or reach certain milestones.

When it comes to the Love is Love challenge in BitLife, you need to achieve a few more objectives before you can consider the questline complete. The good news is, that becoming famous isn’t one of them.

