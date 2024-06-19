10 best games like BitLife

Have you ever dreamt of living a thousand lives? Well, you can do that in BitLife, but you can also live more lives in alternative games similar to BitLife.

While playing life simulators, you get to make choices that shape your career, relationships, and even mortality. With time, even the most captivating life simulators may start feeling stale as you experience all the potential paths. That’s exactly when you should switch games as new titles offer fresh digital destinies to explore.

From games with diverse storytelling to titles that delve deeper into specific aspects, this list is full of excellent BitLife alternatives that should keep you busy for a long time.

1) Another Life

There’s always Another Life where you can explore different paths. Image via Another Life You can even improve your swiping game in Another Life. Image via Another Life

Another Life is quite similar to BitLife. You choose your path from infancy, crafting your destiny with every swipe and decision. From creating social media posts as a baby from the get-go to pursuing dream careers, there’s always something to do in Another Life.

As you grow older, you get to manage your stats and excel in certain areas. The career choices in the game feel endless and you can decide the type of person you want to become in the game through various choices.

Another Life Download links: Google Play Store, Apple App Store.

2) Alter Ego

Enjoy the very roots of the life simulation genre. Image via Alter Ego While there are no visuals, the choices will feel infinite and you’ll be in complete control. Image via Alter Ego

Alter Ego is a text-based classic with surprising depth. When you pick this game, you’ll get to dictate your fate through hundreds of choices, each shaping your stats and propelling you toward an uncertain future. As you advance, your choices matter more when it comes to your priorities.

Though Alter Ego lacks modern graphics, the game’s strength lies in its immersive storytelling. Unlike most entries, the game isn’t free-to-play and comes with a $5 price tag. Regional pricing may apply depending on your location.

Alter Ego Download links: Google Play Store, Apple App Store

3) TSM – The Sims Mobile

The good old Sims is the go-to life simulator choice of millions and it’s also quite good on mobile. Image via EA It’s one of the more sociable alternatives too, nothing comes close to beating a Sims party. Image via EA

When it comes to simulations, it’s almost impossible to count out The Sims. The Sims Mobile (TSM) lets your creative side take charge as you get to build wonderful homes, showcasing your architectural skills in the process.

Once you scratch that building itch, you can host unforgettable parties and get together with friends. It’s not all fun and games though, as you’ll need to guide your Sims’ careers while exploring exciting hobbies.

TSM – The Sims Mobile Download links: Google Play Store, Apple App Store.

4) The Sims FreePlay

There are two Sims games on mobile, so you’ll need to try and see which one you like most. Image via EA Sims FreePlay seems more refined, but both games are quite good. Image via EA

Yes, there are two Sims games on mobile and The Sims FreePlay (TSFP) is your second option. The user interface is better in The Sims FreePlay and there looks to be more customisation options.

Overall, TSFP is a more well-rounded experience with a wider selection of hobbies and career paths. You can customize up to 34 Sims, meaning this game could be better if you’re looking to build a town instead of focusing on a single Sim.

The Sims FreePlay Download links: Google Play Store, Apple App Store.

5) Age Sim

Don’t worry, the emojis will start growing on you. Image via Age Sim When it comes to interfaces, Age Sim may even beat BitLife. Image via Age Sim

Age Sim throws you into a life simulation packed with choices and consequences, making it very similar to BitLife. The best part is the lively characters with moving heads. You get to build your life from the ground up through various careers and lifestyles. Unlike BitLife, Age Sim is only on Android devices and can be a bit obnoxious with ads.

The Age Sim Download link: Google Play Store.

6) Family Life

Be in a charge of a complete family and prepare for extra responsibilities. Image via Family Life Choices you make will change the feature of your family. Image via Family Life

Family Life embraces an idle approach. You get to guide multiple generations through various pop-up events and instead of controlling a single life, you get to control an entire family and watch them develop. The best part is it won’t require your constant attention, so it can be the game you have in the background.

The Family Life Download links: Google Play Store and Apple App Store.

7) Life in Adventure

Dragons, knights, and epic battles, the perfect trio to simulate life in a fantasy world. Image via Life in Adventure Channel your inner warrior to make the best choices in the face of danger. Image via Life in Adventure

Life in Adventure is more of a medieval and fantastic take on the genre. This text-based adventure isn’t your typical life sim, but it offers a thrilling journey with deep character growth. Upon starting the game you get to choose your path through a D&D-inspired fantasy world, facing challenges that test your abilities, equipment, and past decisions.

Though you don’t get to become a lawyer or a popstar in this game, you’ll evolve into a worthy adventurer in a thrilling story.

Life in Adventure Download links: Google Play Store, Apple App Store.

8) Life is a Game

You start running, but how fast you run will quickly change in this game. Image via Life is a Game There’s a fine line between freedom and also making money. Image via Life is a Game

Life is a Game is the most fast paced entry on our list. It’s quite engaging as you get to make rapid decisions while navigating through life’s obstacles at full speed. Ending is what matters most in this game. The quick decisions you make may not look important at first glance, but once you get to the endgame, you’ll face the consequences and the impacts of your decisions, for the better or worse.

Life is a Game Download links: Google Play Store, Apple App Store.

9) BitLife Dogs — DogLife

Living in the dog world comes with its own set of problems. Image via DogLife Become a certified good boy or the silent ruler of the streets. Image via DogLife

If you’ve found yourself wondering how life would be as a dog, look no further than BitLife‘s exciting spin-off, DogLife. This text-based life sim lets you experience the canine world with all the details you can imagine.

You get to choose your breed and decide how your life will shape up. While you can always find yourself a nice home and a loving family, you can also hit the streets, fight for scraps, and navigate the dangers of a lonely life.

BitLife Dogs — DogLife Download links: Google Play Store, Apple App Store.

10)​​ BitLife Cats — CatLife

Being a cat is a lot more complicated than worrying about your career choices in BitLife. Image via CatLife There are plenty of encounters where you have to make vital choices.. Image via CatLife

BitLife has got both cat and dog fans covered. Like BitLife, CatLife is also a text based adventure where you get to decide whether you’re a regal house cat, or a mischievous stray ruling the alleyways.

As you explore the hardships and joys of a purrfect life, there will also be times when you may get into feuds with other animals. The scenarios in this game are well-thought, and there are quite a few of them to go through as you reach the top of the kitten world.

BitLife Cats — CatLife Download links: Google Play Store, Apple App Store.

Are there games like BitLife?

Yes, there are many games like BitLife and our list above explores some of the best titles that capture the essence of the life simulator sensation.

BitLife thrives on a text-based approach, but the genre offers a wide variety. You’ll find games that range from purely text-driven experiences to more visually rich adventures. No matter your preference, compelling storytelling is the heart of a great life simulator. After all, it’s the narrative that truly brings your simulated life to life.

While there are also alternatives on the Google Play Store, Apple App Store, Steam, and Epic Games Store, most fail to deliver in terms of environment and depth. The games on our list have done quite well with their storylines, so you’ll have at least 10 alternatives to go through before worrying about your next adventures.

