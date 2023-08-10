Baldur’s Gate 3: Should you let Yenna stay in your camp in BG3?

At the start of Act Three in Baldur’s Gate 3, after all of the cutscenes have been played, you will finally make it to the town of Rivington. This is the city right before Baldur’s Gate and the first person you will likely meet is a little red-haired girl named Yenna.

Yenna will explain that her mother has gone missing and she has no gold for food. Regardless of what you do here, Yenna will run off. But if you were nice to the little girl, she will actually appear in your camp later. Her mother has still not come back and she needs a roof over her head and a fire to warm her. It’s at this point when you need to decide if you will let her remain in your camp or not in BG3.

As a warning, there will be minor spoilers for the beginning of Act Three in this guide.

Choosing to let Yenna stay or not in Baldur’s Gate 3

While this might seem like a simple decision, some of your party will not agree. For example, in my playthrough, Astarion butted in and said we don’t need any more people rummaging around our camp.

Related: Baldur’s Gate 3: How to romance Shadowheart in BG3

If you have progressed far enough in Act Three, then you also might have been told there is an imposter in your camp. This imposter is pretending to be one of your comrades but is instead the shapeshifting Orin the Red, one of the Dead Three. My first hunch as to who this might be was actually Yenna since I had already let her into my camp by this point.

Yenna can be a small member of your camp, if you let her. | Screenshot by Dot Esports

But I am happy to reveal that Yenna appears to be an innocent child, at least from everything that I have seen. As such, there is no reason to not let her into your camp unless you’re playing an evil character in Baldur’s Gate 3 or simply don’t like kids.

About the author