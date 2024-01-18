Baldur’s Gate 3: How to use a light source in BG3

Let there be a light source.

A screenshot of two characters sitting in BG3.
Image via Larian Studios

Baldur’s Gate 3’s interface misses a few essential details on consoles. While using a light source can be one of the simplest tasks on the PC version, it can be a surprisingly complicated task on PlayStation and Xbox.

I started my BG3 journey on PC, but I quickly moved over to my PS5 after the game released its console version. When it was finally time for me to get rid of the Shadow Curse, I instinctively got myself a torch and then failed to use it properly as I couldn’t find the right hotkey. However, after mashing my controller for a good couple of minutes, I was finally able to pull out the torch and use a light source as the game intended.

How to use a torch or light source in BG3 on PS5, Xbox, and PC

A Baldur's Gate 3 inventory highlighting the torch item.
The torch also deals some modest damage, but that’s never been its main purpose. Screenshot by Dot Esports

To equip a torch in BG3 on consoles, you need to press and hold the up button on the D-pad on your controller. If you’re on PC, you can find your light source at the left corner of the command bar, near the melee and ranged weapon switches, or you can just switch your main hand weapon with the torch.

Your BG3 companions can also equip light sources and in some scenarios, you’ll need them to hold the torches while you’re busy using other items or vice versa. I enjoy juggling through my inventory as I explore the world of Baldur’s Gate 3, and the torch was a part of that routine on PC.

As you progress further into the story, you’ll also get alternative light sources. Finding Balthazar’s Moon Lantern in BG3 is one of the many scavenger hunts you’ll find in the game, and it’s also an effective protection from the Shadow Curse.

