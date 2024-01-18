Baldur’s Gate 3: How to use a light source in BG3

Baldur’s Gate 3’s interface misses a few essential details on consoles. While using a light source can be one of the simplest tasks on the PC version, it can be a surprisingly complicated task on PlayStation and Xbox.

I started my BG3 journey on PC, but I quickly moved over to my PS5 after the game released its console version. When it was finally time for me to get rid of the Shadow Curse, I instinctively got myself a torch and then failed to use it properly as I couldn’t find the right hotkey. However, after mashing my controller for a good couple of minutes, I was finally able to pull out the torch and use a light source as the game intended.

How to use a torch or light source in BG3 on PS5, Xbox, and PC

The torch also deals some modest damage, but that’s never been its main purpose. Screenshot by Dot Esports

To equip a torch in BG3 on consoles, you need to press and hold the up button on the D-pad on your controller. If you’re on PC, you can find your light source at the left corner of the command bar, near the melee and ranged weapon switches, or you can just switch your main hand weapon with the torch.