Baldur’s Gate 3: How to get the Flower Key in BG3

When you arrive in Rivington for Act 3 of Baldur’s Gate 3, the city is figuratively set ablaze, murders happening left and right, refugees taking up space all over the place, and the Absolute marches toward Baldur’s Gate. You can start dealing with the murders specifically after getting to Act Three, but you will need the Flower Key to progress the investigation.

If you have made your way through the Open Hand Temple, you might have overheard an investigator, a flying elephant named Valeria, say that a man named Father Lorgan has been murdered. This kicks off the quest called The Open Hand Temple Murders, but there are far more murders to investigate than just Father Lorgan’s.

To get to the bottom of the murders, you need to locate the Flower Key, which allows you to find a key piece of evidence in BG3.

Where to use the Flower Key in Baldur’s Gate 3

First off, you will need to help solve the mystery behind Father Lorgan’s death, which takes you to the basement tunnels underneath the Open Hand Temple. You can access the tunnels through the kitchen hatch of the temple or go through the well across the street from it. Either way, you will be able to investigate the crime scene where Father Lorgan and his accused murderer were killed.

After dispatching some doppelganger enemies, you can loot some bodies to find the body part of a clown, which progresses the Dribbles the Clown quest. Another body, found near the wood platform with the crane, will contain a scroll and a “Key with a flower motif,” which you can also call the Flower Key.

The location of the Flower Key. | Screenshot by Dot Esports

With this key, you can head over to Flaypo’s Flophouse, which is located to the north of Rivington at Wrym’s Crossing. In this building, go to the third floor and find a wardrobe that is blocking a secret room. The Flower Key can be used to unlock the wardrobe and allows you to explore the room.

The wardrobe that requires the Flower Key. | Screenshot by Dot Esports

Doing this will progress The Open Hand Temple Murders quest but also start you on a long journey as a murder investigator in Act Three of BG3.

