Baldur’s Gate 3 devs finally fix Minthara problem that basically deleted her entire story

Larian Studios is finally ready to address a “very, very stupid bug” that has been causing Minthara to lose around 1,500 lines of her story if Baldur’s Gate 3 players accidentally met specific conditions, meaning they were being locked out of the content.

Even though BG3 launched with very few game-breaking bugs, there have still been a few instances where bugs have disrupted the storyline or characters, like Minthara, who can be found quite early on, in the Goblin’s Camp.

During this story arc, you had a choice of killing or siding with her. If you were one of the people who wanted to know more about Minthara or wanted to romance her, you may have let her live. This route should have led you to learn more about her backstory. But, if you were like me and killed her, you may have skipped this entirely.

This was all well and good, but those who did want to learn more about her were finding they too were accidentally locked out of around 1,500 lines of Minthara story content because of a BG3 bug related to a series of reactions.

Thankfully, the devs have now isolated the bug and are working on a resolution, which will ship in BG3’s second patch. So, if you were one of the people wanting to learn more about the murdering drowess, you will finally be able to once Patch Two arrives.

Related: Baldur’s Gate 3: Best Minthara companion build in BG3

We don’t know when that BG3 update will actually go live, as Larian has yet to reveal a release date, but it should be relatively soon.

About the author