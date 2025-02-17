Fortnite Chapter 6, season 2 Lawless countdown: Exact start time and date

Fortnite Chapter Six propelled players into a Japan-themed world, complete with Samurais, Godzilla, and cute Sprites to collect. But things are changing significantly in season two with the introduction of Lawless.

Focused on heists and a criminal underbelly, season two will change plenty in Fortnite, as is expected when a new season rolls around, and after a few months with season one, which began on Dec. 1, 2024, there’s an appetite for change.

Whether your excitement for a skin themed around a criminal pickle, the arrival of Mortal Kombat, or you are just looking forward to a change, we can tell you exactly how much longer you need to wait to dive into the action.

Fortnite Chapter 6 season 2 Lawless countdown

New stuff! Image via Epic Games

Chapter Six, season two in Fortnite, named Lawless, will begin on Friday, Feb. 21. Prior to the update going live, a significant period of downtime will take place leaving the severs unavailable for players to access.

Although we don’t have an exact start time for Fortnite’s Lawless season, as it depends on whether any issues with the servers occur, we know that the Chapter Six, Season One battle pass ends at 12pm PT/1am CT/2am ET/7am GMT on Feb. 21.

We expect the servers to be down for a few hours around that time. Usually, servers are down for two to three hours for the launch of a new season, although this varies. Unfortunately, there’s never a precise time.

Using the countdown below, however, you can see exactly how long is left until the Fortnite servers are taken down ahead of the Lawless season. Add a few hours to the time shown and you have a decent indication of when to expect the Fortnite servers to be alive and kicking for Chapter Six, season two.

Fortnite C6S2 Lawless

Ahead of season two, a live event already saw Daigo lock horns with Shogun X to save Jade, providing a teaser for the new season, and the long-awaited arrival of Avatar took place in the store—with plenty more collabs expected during season two.

