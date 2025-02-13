All companions in Avowed, their abilities, and locations

The Living Lands can be a daunting place—but luckily, you don’t have to travel alone. There are a handful of companions who will join you on your journey in Avowed, although they don’t all tag along at the same time.

Recommended Videos

In Avowed, there are a total of four permanent companions for you to meet. Only two of the four can accompany you at a time; the other two will wait at your Party Camp. As you progress through the main story, your companions will gain experience points, and you’ll be able to unlock their abilities and level them up with new effects. Each companion also offers their own quest, as well as a skill you can use outside of combat to help you navigate the Living Lands.

Here are all the companions you’ll meet in Avowed, as well as which region you’ll add them to your squad.

All permanent party members in Avowed

Companion Name Race and Class Location Out-of-Combat Ability

Kai Aumaua fighter Dawnshore – Claviger’s Landing

Firestarter – Order Kai to burn away webs, brambles, or other flammable objects.

Marius Dwarf ranger Dawnshore – Paradis Hunter’s Sense – Order Marius to scan for enemies, loot, and plants in the Living Lands.

Giatta Human wizard Emerald Stair – Fior mes Ivèrno Spectral Jolt – Order Giatta to empower and activate essence generators.

Yatzli Orlan wizard Shatterscarp – Thirdborn Dispel Illusion – Order Yatzli to dispel a magical illusion and surrender its secrets.

Kai

Kai’s the first of four permanent companions. Screenshot by Dot Esports

You first meet Kai immediately after arriving in Dawnshore in the Living Lands. As you step off the boat, you’re greeted by Militia Captain Cynric, who tasks Kai with protecting you in your journey to find Claviger Eamund and the Falscen Hylgard, the Aedyran ambassador, after both went missing. Kai says the claviger helped him get on his feet after he arrived to Paradis a few years prior and wants to return the favor should he be in danger.

Kai’s a level-headed companion with plenty of fighting experience—and a whole lot of sass. He wields both a sword and pistol, and his abilities allow him to take the brunt of the heat off of the envoy during a fight.

Abilities

Fire and Ire (Active) – Kai fires a powerful shot from his blunderbuss, dealing high Stun to a single enemy and taunting them for 10 seconds. Extra Powder : Fire and Ire ignites the target, dealing damage over time. Pure Lead: Greatly increases the amount of Stun dealt by Fire and Ire. Quick Reload: Reduces the cooldown for Fire and Ire by 50 percent.

– Kai fires a powerful shot from his blunderbuss, dealing high Stun to a single enemy and taunting them for 10 seconds. Unbending Defense (Active) – Kai steels his mind to regenerate health and increase his damage reduction by 25 percent. Iron Will: Unbending Defense reduces incoming damage by 50 percent. Indomitable Spirit : Increases the health regeneration of Unbending Defense. Retaliation: When Unbending Defense ends, it unleashes a shockwave that damages nearby enemies.

– Kai steels his mind to regenerate health and increase his damage reduction by 25 percent. Leap of Daring (Active) – With a mighty leap, Kai crashes down upon the enemy, stunning and taunting all nearby enemies. Leap of Pride: Doubles the ability’s area of effect. Leap of Faith: Kai gains temporary health proportional to the number of enemies hit by Leap of Daring. Leap of Conviction: Kai temporarily gains bonus attack damage proportional to the number of enemies hit by Leap of Daring.

With a mighty leap, Kai crashes down upon the enemy, stunning and taunting all nearby enemies. Second Wind – When Kai’s Health is reduced to zero, he revives himself by restoring 50 percent of his maximum health. Soothing Wind: Increases the amount of Health restored by Second Wind to 75 percent of Kai’s maximum health. Rallying Wind: Kai gains a temporary burst of Attack Speed when Second Wind activates. Refreshing Wind: All of Kai’s ability cooldowns are reset when Second Wind activates.

– When Kai’s Health is reduced to zero, he revives himself by restoring 50 percent of his maximum health.

Marius

Marius in one of his companion outfits. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Someone in Paradis has it out for you, and you find that out with your first few steps into the city. Kai recommends you seek out Marius to help track this perpetrator down, and you’ll find the dwarf at the Grinning Balarok, one of the most infamous taverns in town.

Marius is a bit closed off when you first meet him. But continue adventuring with him and talk to him at the many Party Camp locations around the map, and he begins opening up. He tells you early on that he’s from Solace Keep but later admits he doesn’t know much about his past. It’s a sore spot for him, but you can help him come to terms with much of his upbringing the more he trusts you.

As a ranger, Marius fights with a bow. His abilities lend themselves more to stealthily dealing damage, but also controlling enemy movement and their damage output. Here are all of Marius’ abilities and their respective upgrades.

Abilities

Binding Roots (Active) – Marius uses his wilderness lore to Root an enemy in place for eight seconds. Constricting Roots: Binding Roots deals Stun to trapped enemies Grasping Roots: Binding Roots traps multiple enemies in a small area of effect. Thorny Roots: Binding Roots deals Bleed Accumulation to trapped enemies.

– Marius uses his wilderness lore to Root an enemy in place for eight seconds. Heart Seeker (Active) – Marius takes aim and fires a piercing shot that always hits its mark, passing through any obstacles in its path. Twinned Shot: After hitting the original enemy, Heart Seeker also hits the next closest enemy. Sharp Shooter: Increases the amount of damage dealt by Heart Seeker to enemies that are below 50 percent health. Quick Draw: Reduces the cooldown for Heart Seeker by 33 percent.

Marius takes aim and fires a piercing shot that always hits its mark, passing through any obstacles in its path. Shadow Step (Active) – Marius vanishes into a cloud of smoke, then reappears near an enemy and slashes them with his daggers. He repeats this up to three times. Assassinate: Shadow Step instantly kills most Stunned enemies. Devastating Blow: Increases the amount of damage done by Shadow Step in proportion to the enemy’s missing health. Shadow Mastery: Marius vanishes and strikes enemies up to six times.

Marius vanishes into a cloud of smoke, then reappears near an enemy and slashes them with his daggers. He repeats this up to three times. Wounding Shots (Passive) – Marius’ attacks deal Bleed Accumulation. Exposing Shots: Marius’ attacks reduce enemy Damage Reduction. Impending Shots: Marius’ attacks slow any hit enemies. Maiming Shots: Marius’ attacks reduce enemy Damage.

Marius’ attacks deal Bleed Accumulation.

Giatta

Giatta’s a mainstay in our party thanks to her powers of healing. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Giatta’s an animancer from the city of Fior, and you’ll find her arguing with the town’s leader shortly after your arrival. She makes quite the impression, too, given how she’s banished from her hometown in the same conversation. Shortly after being booted from Fior, she joins you on your search to stopping the Dreamscourge, which is ravaging the Emerald Stair, and offers her powers of healing to the party.

Giatta’s past is fairly dark, and you get to learn firsthand about the experiment that resulted in the death of her parents during the main quest. As an animancer, Giatta uses the power of Essence to heal you and your companions. She also has the ability to shield the party and buff attack and move speeds of allies. Here are all the abilities Giatta brings to the table:

Purification (Active) – Giatta calls forth an invigorating wave of energy that heals allies by 25 percent of their maximum health. Boosted Essence: Purification heals allies by 50 percent of their maximum health. Essence Pressure: Enemies within the range of Purification are interrupted and knocked back. Essence Shielding: Increases Damage Reduction of allies by 20 percent for 15 seconds.

Giatta calls forth an invigorating wave of energy that heals allies by 25 percent of their maximum health. Barrier (Active) – Giatta grants all allies a shield that provides Temporary Health for 20 seconds. Greater Barrier: Increases the amount of Temporary Health granted by Barrier. Medic Shielding: When Barrier ends, allies are healed in proportion to the amount of Temporary Health remaining. Impenetrable : While Barrier is active, Giatta cannot be hit and knocks melee attackers back.

Giatta grants all allies a shield that provides Temporary Health for 20 seconds. Acceleration (Active) – Giatta increases the Move Speed and Attack Speed of all allies for 15 seconds. Evade Attacks: Allies empowered by Acceleration use their speed to gain 15 percent Damage Reduction. Extended Acceleration: Increases the duration of Acceleration by 10 seconds. Time Shift: Any abilities activated while Acceleration is active will have their cooldowns reduced by 15 percent.

Giatta increases the Move Speed and Attack Speed of all allies for 15 seconds. Reconstruction (Passive) – Giatta’s attacks heal all allies by a small amount. Critical Restore: Reconstruction increases the healing granted to allies below 20 percent Health. Overcharge: Reconstruction grants Temporary Health to allies that are already at maximum health. Revitalize: Reconstruction revives Incapacitated allies when Giatta kills an enemy.

Giatta’s attacks heal all allies by a small amount.

Yatzli

Yatzli’s a bit of a firecracker. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Last, but certainly not least: Yatzli.

Yatzli’s a bit of a firecracker. This self-taught wizard loves exploring, Godless ruins, and spontaneous fights. You first meet Yatzli soon after arriving in Emerald Stair, but she won’t join your party at this point in your journey. Instead, she tasks you with retrieving a Godless vase before promptly returning to Fior mes Ivèrno to finish her research. She doesn’t become a companion until your reach the third region, Shatterscarp, where she waits in the city of Thirdborn.

Yatzli uses her Grimoire for her explosive strength, conjuring “terrifying displays of power” and breaking nearby illusions. Her upgraded abilities can make use of Avowed‘s various elemental effects, and she’s great to pair with any Godlike who’s also running a similar build. Here are all of Yatzli’s abilities and upgrades:

Abilities

Essence Explosion (Active) – Yatzli invokes a strange arcane power that explodes upon hitting an enemy, releasing a burst of Essence and Explosive Damage. Concentrated Essence: Increases the size of the blast caused by Essence Explosion. Fire Aspect: Essence Explosion deals Fire Accumulation to hit enemies. Scrappy Casting: Reduces the cooldown for Essence Explosion by 33 percent.

Yatzli invokes a strange arcane power that explodes upon hitting an enemy, releasing a burst of Essence and Explosive Damage. Minoletta’s Missile Battery (Active) – Yatzli conjures a volley of arcane missiles that seek out nearby enemies. Speedy Salvo: Increases rate of fire for missiles. Horizon Strike: Increases maximum range of missiles. Shock Aspect – Missiles deal Shock Accumulation to hit enemies.

Yatzli conjures a volley of arcane missiles that seek out nearby enemies. Arduous Delay of Motion (Active) – Yatzli manipulates the arcane energy around an enemy, slowing them for 10 seconds. Energy Sap: Arduous Delay of Motion intensifies its slowing effect on enemies. Exhausting Field: Arduous Delay of Motion creates an area of effect that afflicts all enemies within its radius. Frost Aspect: Arduous Delay of Motion periodically deals Frost Accumulation to afflicted enemies.

Yatzli manipulates the arcane energy around an enemy, slowing them for 10 seconds. Blast (Passive) – Yatzli’s attacks burst into a small area of effect when they hit an enemy. Explosive Blast: Blast deals Explosive Damage, breaking enemy Blocks, destroying walls, and shattering frozen enemies for bonus damage. Force Blast: Increases Stun dealt to enemies hit by Blast. Affliction Blast: Blast has a five-percent chance to inflict Frozen, Ignited, or Shocked.

Yatzli’s attacks burst into a small area of effect when they hit an enemy.

All temporary party members in Avowed

Unlike the four permanent companions, the two following party members are only a part of your team for a short while during the game’s early tutorial. They don’t have any abilities you can level up, but we thought it worth acknowledging them for the help they do lend in getting you to the Living Lands.

Garryck

We wished Garryck was a permanent companion. Screenshot by Dot Esports

When your Avowed journey begins after shipwrecking on your way to the Living Lands, you’ll be joined by one orlan soldier who’s intent on keeping you safe. A goodhearted fellow, Garryck helps get you on your feet in the game’s tutorial, but once you set foot on Dawnshore, he leaves your party.

Garryck hangs out at the Aedyran Embassy in Paradis. Although you can’t enter a dialogue with him, he’ll acknowledge your presence and express how he’s happy to see you alive. If you choose to kill Ygwulf in An Untimely End, Garryck will die. You’ll find his body hanging from a tree in Dawnshore, along with a note signed to you from the Paradisan rebels confirming they did it as revenge on you, personally.

Ilora

As you explore the fort in the game’s opening scene, you’ll meet a woman who’s been locked behind bars for smuggling. With a disdain for Aedyr, she implores you to let her out, and you have to make a choice as to whether you’ll grant her freedom. If you do, she tags along, helping you make your way through any remaining enemies.

Those that choose to save Ilora can find her again in Dawnshore. She has a minor role to play in the Escape Plan side quest, where she can make convincing a group of smugglers much easier if you did help her out of jail.

Dot Esports is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy