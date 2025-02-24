Where to get Blackwing armor in Avowed

There are several types of armor in Avowed that can change the way you play. You can acquire most armor types from vendors, while the rarer ones drop as loot from unique enemies or as quest rewards. One piece of equipment is the Blackwing Armor, a stealth-focused body armor perfect for anyone who enjoys employing sneak attacks in battle.

This is where you can find the Blackwing Armor.

How to get the Blackwing Armor in Avowed

One of Avowed‘s main quests early in the game’s story will take you on a journey to find your character’s supposed killer. After concluding the quest, you can resolve your conflict with Ygwulf through a fight. Defeating him will drop the Blackwing Armor and end the questline. However, getting to this point is tricky because the investigation can take a while.

This encounter takes place through An Untimely End, a main story quest that starts when you first enter Paradis and concludes just before you move on to the next area. The quest will take you through several locations throughout Paradis, so strap in for a ride.

An Untimely End guide

An Untimely End will begin when you first gain access to the city of Paradis. Upon entering through the main gates, your character will be struck by a fatal blow and seemingly die. You will go through an internal monologue with an unknown God, and after some time, you wake up on Healer Liviana‘s bed in a clinic in the Underbelly district of the city.

1) Find Marius

Marius will be embroiled in a heated argument. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Once you gain your bearings, thank Liviana for taking care of you, and then make your way to the Aedyran Embassy. This is where you will find the Ambassador you saved in the previous quest.

Ambassador Falscen Hylgard will greet you and tell you how glad he is that you survived. After a few lines of conversation, you will then be prompted to look for Marius, who turns out to be your second permanent party member. You can also find Marius in the Underbelly district, so head down there and proceed straight towards the Grinning Balarok, right amid a confrontation.

Choose to solve this conflict any way you want and after a short conversation, Marius will join your party. He will help you investigate your character’s death from this point onwards.

2) Investigate your death

Time to make the climb. Screenshot by Dot Esports

With Marius in your party, head back to the scene of the crime at the main gate of Paradis. You need Marius’ Hunter Sense ability for this, so select it from your Action Bar and activate it to scan the place. You should see a few bloodstains on the floor that you can investigate. Once Marius and Kai discuss it over, they deduce that your attacker probably took the shot from a high spot.

Definitive evidence. Screenshot by Dot Esports

The closest high spot with the right angle would be the top of the Aedyran Embassy. Make your way across the scaffolding and go around the building, climbing the ledges higher until you reach the top. When you make it here, you should find a fair bit of evidence, including poisoned arrows, a flask of poison, and a backpack holding a unique item—the Blackwing Gloves.

This will put on you the trail of the owner of the gloves, who also happens to have the Blackwing Armor. Head to the Apothecary to talk about the poison, and a fight will break out against the Sparrowhawks. After the conflict ends, talk to the Apothecary, who will lead you to search Claviger’s Estate. Search the place to find clues and the Cistern Key, then head to the Temple of Ondra.

3) Confronting Ygwulf

Ygwulf will not be too happy. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Once here, talk to the priestess Elowe to get the answers you seek. Initially, she will feign innocence, but you should be able to get her to talk eventually. You could try bribing, persuading, or sympathizing with her to learn more. If all else fails, show Elowe the clues you found in the estate, and she will point you to a Cistern below the Temple. If you haven’t found the key yet, she will give it to you here.

Head through a maze of tunnels while taking on several spiders and rebels. When you come to the end of the long winding path, you should run into your assassin, Ygwulf. You could try reasoning with him and convince him and his rebels to leave Paradis peacefully to end the quest. This will reward you with money, experience, and an Adra. But if you want the Blackwing Armor, you must fight him.

Choosing to fight Ygwulf will turn the entire rebel base against you in an all-out battle. This boss fight can be tough if you’re unprepared, so focus your attention on Ygwulf until he goes down. After you clear everyone out, check his corpse to find the Blackwing Armor and complete this quest.

An Untimely End continues until you find the Watcher and return to the Ambassador to turn in your findings. Check out more of our guides if you’re stuck at any point in Avowed.

