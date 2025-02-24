Best character names for your envoy in Avowed

Naming your character in any RPG game is always the last thing to decide on character creation and if you aren’t sure how to name your Envoy in Avowed, we have some options based on Pillars of Eternity—the game universe the Living Lands is a part of.
Best names from the Pillar of Eternity franchise to name your envoy in Avowed
You don’t need to use a lore-accurate name on your character; you can always use your own name or a variation of your name if you want to better identify with your character. But if you think your name doesn’t fit right in Eora or it takes you away from the immersion, Obsidian has two whole games in the same universe as Avowed where we can get some inspiration.
Avowed takes place in the same universe as the Pillars of Eternity franchise. You can use names from companions and NPCs from either Pillars of Eternity or Pillars of Eternity II: Deadfire. Since Eora is set in a medieval area before industrialization, you can also name your character with names from that historic era in your country.
Your character can only be from two races in Avowed: Human and Elf. Although there are Pale and Wood Elves, the only subrace available in Avowed is Wood Elf. We selected names from characters present in the previous games from those races and included their role in the game so you know what type of character has that name.
The character’s name won’t influence the story or the gameplay, and NPCs will call you the Envoy when talking to you, so what name you choose will only appear in your character sheet and in the save file. there isn’t a lot of importance about your character’s name in Avowed.
Best female human names
- Blissa – Iron Brand member
- Becke – Bouncer
- Cadegund – Priest companion
- Calisca – Temporary fighter companion
- Cearu – Miller
- Dyrla – Noblewoman
- Edlyn – Merchant
- Eydis – Founder and leader of the Dunryd Row spy agency
- Frya – Erla of Helsgate
- Gjefa – Exotic dancer
- Liena – Assistant manager of the VTC warehouse
- Nera – Bardatto family member
- Osrya – Animancer
- Savia – Watch commander
- Xoti – Recruitable monk companion
Best male human names
- Ableheart – Innkeeper
- Abrecan – Nobleman and crime underboss
- Aerthus – Fighter
- Aldmar – Soldier
- Brethan – Local drunk
- Cendric – House Doemenel Danna’s ex-fiancé
- Condar – Soldier
- Coren – Scrivener
- Dalton – Veteran
- Eadric – Dozens delegate
- Edér – Fighter companion
- Foelmar – Villager
- Fulvano – Famous explorer
- Sevis – Brigand band leader
- Thorel – Tavern owner
Best female elven names
- Alarhî – Storekeeper
- Aenalys – Actor
- Battixa – Psychiatric patient with a murderer alter ego
- Bledha – Herbalist
- Erona – Berath High Ovate
- Fexa – Scrivener
- Iovara – Founder of an atheist movement
- Irensî – Lion clan leader
- Lora – Merchant
- Ludrana – Wizard
- Naca – Midwife and lore keeper
- Pasca – Innkeeper
- Odeyna – Saint’s War veteran
- Onŵen – Hylea Priest
- Tamra – Storekeeper
Best male elven names
- Aldwyn – Exotic dancer
- Aloth – Wizard companion
- Berolt – Aedyr emissary
- Beacwof – Fighter
- Casfath – Hylea priest
- Celby – Berath priest
- Dorvhal – Cipher
- Eagar – Ranger
- Masdên – Storekeeper
- Medreth – House Doemenel enforcer
- Naroc – Prophet
- Sabhan – Rogue
- Simoc – Three-Tusk Stelgaer tribe anamfath
- Trumbel – Miller
- Ymir – Dancer
Published: Feb 24, 2025 06:26 pm