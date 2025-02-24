Best character names for your envoy in Avowed

Naming your character in any RPG game is always the last thing to decide on character creation and if you aren’t sure how to name your Envoy in Avowed, we have some options based on Pillars of Eternity—the game universe the Living Lands is a part of.

Best names from the Pillar of Eternity franchise to name your envoy in Avowed

Image via Obsidian Entertainment

You don’t need to use a lore-accurate name on your character; you can always use your own name or a variation of your name if you want to better identify with your character. But if you think your name doesn’t fit right in Eora or it takes you away from the immersion, Obsidian has two whole games in the same universe as Avowed where we can get some inspiration.

Avowed takes place in the same universe as the Pillars of Eternity franchise. You can use names from companions and NPCs from either Pillars of Eternity or Pillars of Eternity II: Deadfire. Since Eora is set in a medieval area before industrialization, you can also name your character with names from that historic era in your country.

Your character can only be from two races in Avowed: Human and Elf. Although there are Pale and Wood Elves, the only subrace available in Avowed is Wood Elf. We selected names from characters present in the previous games from those races and included their role in the game so you know what type of character has that name.

The character’s name won’t influence the story or the gameplay, and NPCs will call you the Envoy when talking to you, so what name you choose will only appear in your character sheet and in the save file. there isn’t a lot of importance about your character’s name in Avowed.

Best female human names

Blissa – Iron Brand member

Becke – Bouncer

Cadegund – Priest companion

Calisca – Temporary fighter companion

Cearu – Miller

Dyrla – Noblewoman

Edlyn – Merchant

Eydis – Founder and leader of the Dunryd Row spy agency

Frya – Erla of Helsgate

Gjefa – Exotic dancer

Liena – Assistant manager of the VTC warehouse

Nera – Bardatto family member

Osrya – Animancer

Savia – Watch commander

Xoti – Recruitable monk companion

Best male human names

Ableheart – Innkeeper

Abrecan – Nobleman and crime underboss

Aerthus – Fighter

Aldmar – Soldier

Brethan – Local drunk

Cendric – House Doemenel Danna’s ex-fiancé

Condar – Soldier

Coren – Scrivener

Dalton – Veteran

Eadric – Dozens delegate

Edér – Fighter companion

Foelmar – Villager

Fulvano – Famous explorer

Sevis – Brigand band leader

Thorel – Tavern owner

Best female elven names

Alarhî – Storekeeper

Aenalys – Actor

Battixa – Psychiatric patient with a murderer alter ego

Bledha – Herbalist

Erona – Berath High Ovate

Fexa – Scrivener

Iovara – Founder of an atheist movement

Irensî – Lion clan leader

Lora – Merchant

Ludrana – Wizard

Naca – Midwife and lore keeper

Pasca – Innkeeper

Odeyna – Saint’s War veteran

Onŵen – Hylea Priest

Tamra – Storekeeper

Best male elven names

Aldwyn – Exotic dancer

Aloth – Wizard companion

Berolt – Aedyr emissary

Beacwof – Fighter

Casfath – Hylea priest

Celby – Berath priest

Dorvhal – Cipher

Eagar – Ranger

Masdên – Storekeeper

Medreth – House Doemenel enforcer

Naroc – Prophet

Sabhan – Rogue

Simoc – Three-Tusk Stelgaer tribe anamfath

Trumbel – Miller

Ymir – Dancer

