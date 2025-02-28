Best Avowed Wizard build: Skills, weapons, and more

Avowed doesn’t provide players with a massive selection of classes, though each of its three options has a robust and sprawling skill tree that can be multiclassed with any other.

Recommended Videos

The Wizard is the most unique of the three, utilizing spells instead of weapons, so here’s our build for this arcane class in Avowed.

Best Wizard build in Avowed

A Wizard can be played in one of two ways (or both simultaneously) the first focusing on Wands, the other on the Grimoire spells. The Wand build can give you a set of default spells and tons of damage on the wand, turning you into a marksman rather than an actual Wizard. With the Grimoire, you can cast a wider variety of spells, the leveling of which will take away from your Wand output. So, here are the recommended build paths for each playstyle.

Best Wizard skills in Avowed

The Grimoire of Elements provides you with great early spell options that do tons of damage. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Armored Essence

Grimoire of Elements

Blast

Bounce

Wand Mastery

Grimoire Mastery

Blood Magic

Harvest Essence

Fan of Flames

Chill Blades

Returning Storm

Meteor Shower

Scion of Flame

The Wizard has numerous passive and active skills it can choose from, some tied to the Grimoire and others given as general spells. Both Wizard playstyles should seek to grab Armored Essence as soon as possible to reduce the negative impact of their Armor and then diverge into their respective builds.

If you wish to emphasize the Wand but still want to have spells and not waste too many points acquiring them, the Grimoire of Elements is a fantastic choice. After you grab Blast, Bounce, and Wand Mastery, you should grab a level in the Grimoire Mastery skill, spending the rest of your ability points on other skill trees, taking the likes of Tanglefoot and Survivalist from the Ranger tree or Constant Recovery and Toughness from the Fighter one. Leveling the first three passives is your primary objective if you’re focusing on the Wand more than anything else, as focusing other skills pivots you into the Grimoire build.

In truth, going for as broad a build as possible is the most advisable course of action for the Wizard class. Depending on the Grimoire you have and the element you wish to master, you should focus on upping the Grimoire Mastery skill, often ignoring the Wand upgrades in favor of better spells. Blood Magic and Harvest Essence become crucial for this spellcasting build and you should pick them up as soon as you hit level 10. If your Grimoire lacks any of the basic spells, consider grabbing some of them, particularly Fan of Flames and Chill Blades which are mighty powerful right off the bat.

Returning Storm is also a great option if you get your hands on a Grimoire that contains it, as is Meteor Shower as a late-game option. Fire spells appear to be the most effective in Avowed from my experience, so Scion of Flame should be taken if you’ve got lots of them in your Grimoire. Heart of the Storm will drastically boost the Returning Storm spell, though Secret of Rime might be more advisable considering that Ice spells tend to be available in many Grimoires.

Best Wizard weapons in Avowed

You can find Anextli’s Grimoire on a ledge above the graveyard in Dawnshore. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Anextli’s Grimoire

Whisper of Exiles Wand

The Wizard uses merely Wands and Grimoires, both often used simultaneously. Not having both is simply detrimental, as the Wizard thrives on versatility. There are numerous Grimoires and Wands in the game that can be quite effective, with the latter working fine even if you only have the common variety. Even so, you should consider hunting a few uniques while travelling through Eora.

Having a great Grimoire that gives a solid number of powerful spells with low costs and cooldowns is highly advisable, and you can pick up Anextli’s Grimoire immediately in Dawnshore, which should be enough for most of the game. It doesn’t have all too many elemental abilities, but its massive cooldown reduction and spellcost savings are more than worth it.

As for a Wand, perhaps Whisper of Exiles might do you well, giving huge Ice damage and effects, allowing you to wreck and stun your enemies constantly. It is found in the Great Sand Sea location and is very much worth your troubles.

Best Wizard armor in Avowed

The Wizard class has numerous armor options that buff its Essence and other stats. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Arcanist’s Gambeson

Arcanist’s Gloves

Night Mistress’ Favor

Arcanist’s Ring

Ring of Slow Essence

The Wizard doesn’t dabble in too much armor protection unlike the other classes. Preferring instead to remain light and nimble, the Wizard usually carries Light Armor that provides buffs to Essence and other stats. The Arcanist’s Gambeson found in Dawnshore is a great starting point for Wizard players, providing additional maximum Essence and AOE damage while also giving solid protection. The Arcanist’s Gloves further amplify this, giving even more bonus Essence to your Wizard. The Night-Mistress’ Favor Trinket grants Essence regeneration while you’re near a companion, whereas the Arcanist’s Ring and Ring of Slow Essence further buff your Intellect and Essence regeneration.

Dot Esports is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy