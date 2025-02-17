All classes and races in Avowed

Avowed throws players into the world of Eora, set in the same universe as the fantastic Pillars of Eternity series, with different classes and races to choose from.

Being an RPG, it allows players to explore multiple playstyles, with several distinct classes and a robust character creation screen. To make your customization easier, here are all the classes and races you can play in Avowed.

Every race in Avowed

Exploring the world of Eora can be done as either race with no significant variations. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Obsidian’s new RPG comes with a very limited selection of races for the player to pick. As opposed to other games of the type, such as Baldur’s Gate 3, Avowed only lets you play as either a Human or an Elf. Both are physically similar to each other, with the Elves having pointed ears and other traits they’re known for among fantasy enthusiasts.

You can basically pick either of them, as no significant implications are tied to the race you play as. This grants you complete roleplaying freedom without any impediments or locked-out content.

Every class in Avowed

Classes in Avowed are specialized but fluid, and you can easily multiclass and utilize the best of all three trees. Image via Obsidian Entertainment

There are three available classes in Avowed: Fighter, Ranger, and Wizard. Classes in Avowed are as fluid as they are concrete, and players can choose to multiclass or focus on a single one.

The Fighter class is your bog standard “guy with a sword” type of class, providing you with significant bonuses in melee skirmishes and proficiency with Axes, Swords, and Maces. Shield utilization is also part of the Fighter’s repertoire, with abilities such as the Shield Bash allowing you to stun enemies and repel their attacks more often and more efficiently.

On the other hand, the Ranger is focused primarily on long-range fights and the utilization of lighter melee weaponry. As a Ranger, you’ll be faster, stealthier, and more accurate, dealing high damage while staying undetected among the shadows, with abilities like Shadowing Beyond granting you complete invisibility and letting you prowl the world unhindered.

Lastly, the Wizard class specializes in the Arcane, utilizing spells, wands, and Grimoires to cast powerful incantations at enemies. From Ice Shards to Flaming Missiles to the elements descending upon the enemy, the Wizard is the master of nature and witchcraft.

Keep in mind that players can also multiclass, utilizing the abilities and effects of several classes at once, which is the recommended way to play the game. Simply focusing on one ability tree and ignoring the others leads to you missing out on some potentially significant and game-changing buffs that could improve your overall specialized build.

The Godlike ability tree is also there, with powerups and rewards granted to you as you complete the storyline.

