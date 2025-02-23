Best Avowed Fighter build: Skills, weapons, and more

Though Avowed has only three classes on offer, players are given many multiclassing opportunities and robust skill trees for each class, allowing for a variety of complex high-quality builds.

The Fighter class is the game’s go-to “guy (or girl) with a sword” class, able to wield massive weapons and do incredible damage at the cost of some speed and security. It can be made to hit quite hard, so here is our best Fighter build in Avowed that lets you dominate Eora with ease.

Best Fighter build in Avowed

In Avowed, the Fighter can utilize a variety of weapons, all of them melee, using the skills from both its own tree and those borrowed from the Ranger and Wizard. Depending on what types of weapons you go for, either one-handed swords and axes or their two-handed variants, you’re going to need different skills, and we’ve got recommendations for each of these options.

Best Fighter skills in Avowed

The Fighter can get up close and personal with enemies. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Unlike the Ranger who skips a ton of its skills due to them affecting either the ranged or melee weapons that class can use, the Fighter usually picks up everything on offer. Whether you’re a great weapon or one-handed user, taking the likes of Armored Grace, Toughness, and Constant Recovery is a must. They significantly boost your stamina recovery, total health, and HP regeneration, and are necessary for you to fight properly from close range.

One-handed weapon users should move on to grab Bleeding Cuts and pair it with Finesse from the Ranger tree to maximize their damage output. If you’re not an axe fan and prefer one-handed swords, taking Piercing Thrusts from the Ranger tree is also a great option instead of Bleeding Cuts. At level 15, you should pick up Retribution and then Clear Out at level 20, making sure you also grab Critical Strike from the Ranger tree to get the most out of your one-handed build. Truth be told, the Fighter class seems geared primarily toward greater weapons, and these mixes between Fighter and Ranger are a must to make your one-handed Fighter dream become a reality.

If you’re using a shield alongside your melee weapon, you can pick up Shield Bash and Unbreakable so the enemies deal way less damage to your HP and expend less of your stamina. If you don’t like how shields look or work, Arrow Deflection from the Ranger tree lets you return arrows back to the sender by using your melee weapon instead of a shield.

For those who love great weapons, Brawn is a must-have and should be leveled as quickly as possible as the damage bonuses are incredible, given how hard-hitting the great weapons are by default. Bleeding Cuts are also a fantastic option for those wielding a great sword, while Stunning Blows are a solid alternative for great hammer enjoyers. I’d even go as far as to say the latter is much better, as you’ll do massive damage and stun the enemies constantly in the process, giving them little leeway to strike back at you and further justifying your lack of shield.

Built to Destroy should be utilized by both one-handed and two-handed weapon Fighters, and great weapon users should also pick up Retribution and Clear Out for best performance. Into the Fray is also recommended for heavy armor and great weapon players, as taunting enemies can open them up to attacks from your companions. This allows them to dish out solid damage without going down in the process, requiring you to pivot to save them.

Evasive and Parry from the Ranger tree are also good general choices for both weapon types.

Best Fighter weapons in Avowed

You can chain quick critical hits with one-handed Fighters and chunk enemies’ health bars. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Fighters are most proficient with two- and one-handed axes, hammers, and swords, using their massive strength to deal huge melee damage. Whichever you go for, you’re on the right track, as the Fighter doesn’t dabble much in the Arcane or ranged weaponry, preferring instead to come up close to the enemy and whack them on the head with whatever they have equipped in their one or two hands.

The Fighter skill tree does appear to lean toward great weaponry. Great swords and great hammers are fantastic options for those who love running these behemoths, especially with skills like Brawn that grant a 50 percent increase in damage when using them. A few upgrades paired with that buff make the great weapons the best weapons for Fighters, though one-handed plus shield is still a solid option and much safer for players new to Bethesda-esque combat.

In that case, you can snag a solid early-game one-handed axe, Drawn in Winter, from a temple near the area just before Paradis where you return to find the Watcher. Prepare for a lengthy and challenging fight if you go there too early, as many skeletons will keep spawning in waves. Killing them all will take some time, and they have a knack for lunging at you from a distance, landing hits even when you thought they couldn’t, so bring a ton of health potions and a good shield just in case.

Best Armor for Fighter in Avowed

Picking up plated armor items is a fantastic choice for Fighters in Avowed. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Fighters are proficient with Medium and Heavy Armor types, whose impact on the Fighter’s stamina is significantly mitigated by the Armored Grace skill that should be your top priority. Just the default Common Plate Armor provides you with a whopping 30 percent damage reduction, whereas items like the Steel Garrote Gauntlets grant 20 extra stamina that could prove an incredible buff once Armored Grace is leveled up. This means you’d have a ton of stamina to spare and attack with while simultaneously taking very little damage from enemy attacks. Paired with a shield, heavy armor just makes you invincible, and you should strongly consider it.

One-handed players might also want to take Medium Armor for extra stamina, as their attacks will be much quicker and their single attack damage is much lower than a great-weapon user’s would be. That extra stamina would be of great help in the average situation. I’d still keep buffed items like the Steel Garrote Gauntlets, and focus on reducing the impact of the Medium Armor as much as possible, focusing on leveling Resolve, alongside Might, for the best results.

