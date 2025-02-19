What are Attributes in Avowed? The best way to spend your attributes for each class, explained

As in many RPG games, you earn points when you level up in Avowed that you can place in a preferred Attribute. The best Attribute to increase will depend on your class, as each Attribute affects different stats important for gameplay.

What are attributes in Avowed?

Attributes influence more than just combat. Screenshot by Dot Esports

When you create a new character in Avowed, you can place points in Might, Constitution, Dexterity, Perception, Intellect, or Resolve to a max of three at the start of the game.

Attributes determine gameplay stats—such as HP, Essence, carrying capacity, and critical hit—and can unlock dialogue options if you have the necessary amount of points placed in that Attribute. You gain one Attribute point when leveling up and you can get an Attribute to a max of 15 points. After you’ve leveled up your character to the max level of 30, you’ll have 27 Attribute points to distribute across them. Here’s what each Attribute does in Avowed:

Might

Might generally affects damage and carry capacity. If you put points in Might, you’ll increase damage from all sources, including magic from wands and grimoires, and how much you can carry in your inventory. This is a more general Attribute in which all classes can benefit from investing some points.

Constitution

Constitution increases maximum health and resistance to poison and bleed. It’s best used for a close combat playstyle since it will allow your character to take more hits without dying. It’s a great option if you’re not good at dodging, for example, and keep getting hit by the enemy.

Dexterity

Dexterity improves attack speed, action speed, and reload speed. This Attribute is for those who enjoy using faster weapons with lower damage, bows, or guns. It’s also incredible for parkour to quickly get to higher grounds if you use ranged weapons, or for dodging while using two daggers, for example.

Perception

Perception increases critical hit chance and maximum range. If you prefer ranged weapons, this Attribute should be a priority since you’ll be able to hit enemies from farther away and have a higher chance of dealing more damage than usual.

Intellect

Intellect influences Essence and resistance to elemental damage. This is the Attribute for Wizards, since they rely on Essence to cast spells and it increases maximum Essence. You’ll also increase your character’s resistance to the Ignited, Shocked, and Frozen statuses. This resistance stat will be useful for fighting enemies with wands and grimoires that take advantage of elemental effects.

Resolve

Resolve improves maximum stamina and Second Wind efficiency. Stamina is used to swing your weapon the same way Essence is used for magic skills. You’ll need more stamina for heavy weapons or generally to use physical weapons, while Second Wind is your ability to avoid death, returning with more health after being incapacitated.

The best Attributes for each class in Avowed

You don’t need to be good at everything. Screenshot by Dot Esports

It’s common to focus on one or two Attributes related to the class to create a powerful character that best utilizes their skills. If you make an all-rounder character, they may be strong, but they will be wasting points in stats that won’t be used while in combat, only in dialogue.

We encourage trying out different builds, such as being a buff Wizard with high Constitution, so you can intimidate enemies in dialogue to avoid some fights or use only close-combat spells while tanking damage, but if it’s your first time playing, that can be frustrating.

Choose a primary and secondary Attribute to focus on and leave two other with zero points. It’s always beneficial to put some points in Might, so that won’t hurt and will also unlock some dialogue options. If you already started the game and want to change how you distributed the points, you can reset it by spending some in-game money. The more points you have placed, the more expensive it will be.

If we take my case from the image above as an example, I would reset the skills to have 15 points to distribute; considering I’m focusing on the Wizard class, I’d place seven points on Intellect, five points on Perception, and three points on Might. At the late-game phase, after I’ve reached 13 points in Intellect and eight points in Perception, I intend to place three points in Dexterity just for some flare, leaving Constitution and Resolve with zero.

You can play with builds that don’t necessary follow these classes and benefit from other combinations of Attributes, but here are the best Attributes to put your points into according to each class in Avowed:

Fighter

Primary Attribute: Constitution

Constitution Secondary Attribute: Resolve

Wizard

Primary Attribute: Intellect

Intellect Secondary Attribute: Perception

Ranger

Primary Attribute: Perception

Perception Secondary Attribute: Dexterity

