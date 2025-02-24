All controls in Avowed

The controller controls include controls for movement, combat, actions, and more. You cannot remap controls on controllers. Additionally, when playing with a PlayStation controller on PC, the game does not change the controller symbols so you’re stuck having to use Xbox control symbols. Here are all the console controls in Avowed.
Actions
Xbox controls
Movement
Left Stick
LookAround
Right Stick
Interact
X
Cancel
B
Next Tab
RB
Previous Tab
LB
Next Subtab
RT
Previous Subtab
LT
Crouch / Slide
B
Jump / Parkour
A
Swap Weapon Set
Y
Sheath Weapons
Y (Hold)
Sprint
LS
Main Hand Action
RT
Throw
RB
Pause Menu
Menu Button
Ability Radial
LB
Open Ledger
View Button
Toggle Perspective
RS
Ability Slot 1
D-pad Up
Ability Slot 2
D-pad Down
Ability Slot 3
D-pad Right
Ability Slot 4
D-pad Left
Off Hand / Secondary Action
LT
Avowed PC controls
The PC controls include controls for movement, combat, actions, and more. You can remap mouse and keyboard controls at any time. As such, if you find some controls or button positions uncomfortable you can edit them as long as the changes don’t conflict with other controls. Here are all the PC controls in Avowed.
Published: Feb 24, 2025 05:56 am