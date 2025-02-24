Forgot password
A character in Avowed casting a spell, shown by purple magic.
Image via Obsidian Entertainment
Category:
Avowed

All controls in Avowed

All controls in the game.
Image of Abdul Saad
Abdul Saad
|

Published: Feb 24, 2025 05:56 am

Avowed, like other RPGs, has a slew of gameplay elements all tied to their respective controls. But some controls are often hard to remember and not all controls are listed in the menus. 

Here’s the full list of controls for Avowed on both PC and Xbox.

Table of contents

Avowed controller controls

A player in Avowed wielding an axe looking at a camp location.
Learn all the combat controls. Screenshot by Dot Esports

The controller controls include controls for movement, combat, actions, and more. You cannot remap controls on controllers. Additionally, when playing with a PlayStation controller on PC, the game does not change the controller symbols so you’re stuck having to use Xbox control symbols. Here are all the console controls in Avowed.

ActionsXbox controls
MovementLeft Stick
Look AroundRight Stick
InteractX
CancelB
Next TabRB
Previous TabLB
Next SubtabRT 
Previous SubtabLT
Crouch SlideB
Jump / ParkourA
Swap Weapon SetY
Sheath WeaponsY (Hold)
SprintLS
Main Hand ActionRT
ThrowRB
Pause MenuMenu Button
Ability RadialLB
Open LedgerView Button
Toggle Perspective RS
Ability Slot 1D-pad Up
Ability Slot 2D-pad Down
Ability Slot 3D-pad Right
Ability Slot 4D-pad Left
Off Hand / Secondary ActionLT

Avowed PC controls

The PC controls include controls for movement, combat, actions, and more. You can remap mouse and keyboard controls at any time. As such, if you find some controls or button positions uncomfortable you can edit them as long as the changes don’t conflict with other controls. Here are all the PC controls in Avowed.

Menu controls

ActionsControls
Open InventoryI
Open JournalJ
Open LedgerTab
Open MapM
Quick SaveF5
Quick LoadF8

Movement controls

ActionsControls
Look AroundMouse movement
Walk ForwardW
Walk BackwardS
Strafe RightD
Strafe LeftA
Jump / ParkourSpacebar
Crouch / SlideLeft Ctrl
SprintLeft Shift

UI Navigation controls

ActionsControls
Navigate UpW/ Up Arrow Button
Navigate DownS/ Down Arrow Button
Navigate LeftA/ Left Arrow Button
Navigate RightD/ Right Arrow Button
AcceptSpacebar
CancelEscape
Next TabE
Previous TabQ
Next SubtabC
Previous SubtabZ

Action controls

ActionsControls
Interact F
Swap Weapon SetLeft Alt
Sheathe WeaponsT
Main Hand ActionLeft Mouse Button
Off Hand / Secondary ActionRight Mouse Button

Ability controls

ActionsControls
Ability RadialE
Ability Slot 00
Ability Slot 11
Ability Slot 22
Ability Slot 33
Ability Slot 44
Ability Slot 55
Ability Slot 66
Ability Slot 77
Ability Slot 88
Ability Slot 99
ThrowQ
Drink Health PotionZ
Drink Essence PotionX
