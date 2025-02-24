All controls in Avowed

Avowed, like other RPGs, has a slew of gameplay elements all tied to their respective controls. But some controls are often hard to remember and not all controls are listed in the menus.

Here’s the full list of controls for Avowed on both PC and Xbox.

Avowed controller controls

The controller controls include controls for movement, combat, actions, and more. You cannot remap controls on controllers. Additionally, when playing with a PlayStation controller on PC, the game does not change the controller symbols so you’re stuck having to use Xbox control symbols. Here are all the console controls in Avowed.

Actions Xbox controls Movement Left Stick Look Around Right Stick Interact X Cancel B Next Tab RB Previous Tab LB Next Subtab RT Previous Subtab LT Crouch / Slide B Jump / Parkour A Swap Weapon Set Y Sheath Weapons Y (Hold) Sprint LS Main Hand Action RT Throw RB Pause Menu Menu Button Ability Radial LB Open Ledger View Button Toggle Perspective RS Ability Slot 1 D-pad Up Ability Slot 2 D-pad Down Ability Slot 3 D-pad Right Ability Slot 4 D-pad Left Off Hand / Secondary Action LT

Avowed PC controls

The PC controls include controls for movement, combat, actions, and more. You can remap mouse and keyboard controls at any time. As such, if you find some controls or button positions uncomfortable you can edit them as long as the changes don’t conflict with other controls. Here are all the PC controls in Avowed.

Menu controls

Actions Controls Open Inventory I Open Journal J Open Ledger Tab Open Map M Quick Save F5 Quick Load F8

Movement controls

Actions Controls Look Around Mouse movement Walk Forward W Walk Backward S Strafe Right D Strafe Left A Jump / Parkour Spacebar Crouch / Slide Left Ctrl Sprint Left Shift

UI Navigation controls

Actions Controls Navigate Up W/ Up Arrow Button Navigate Down S/ Down Arrow Button Navigate Left A/ Left Arrow Button Navigate Right D/ Right Arrow Button Accept Spacebar Cancel Escape Next Tab E Previous Tab Q Next Subtab C Previous Subtab Z

Action controls

Actions Controls Interact F Swap Weapon Set Left Alt Sheathe Weapons T Main Hand Action Left Mouse Button Off Hand / Secondary Action Right Mouse Button

Ability controls

Actions Controls Ability Radial E Ability Slot 0 0 Ability Slot 1 1 Ability Slot 2 2 Ability Slot 3 3 Ability Slot 4 4 Ability Slot 5 5 Ability Slot 6 6 Ability Slot 7 7 Ability Slot 8 8 Ability Slot 9 9 Throw Q Drink Health Potion Z Drink Essence Potion X

