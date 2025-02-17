All elemental effects in Avowed

Avowed has plenty to learn and adjust to in your adventure throughout the Living Lands, with elemental effects proving to be both a thorn in your side and an effective tool in battle.

Elemental effects in Avowed are dealt by both the player and enemies, providing a range of impacts as a result. Without being treated, these can swiftly end any battle, and it’s always worth being prepared—especially when you know what sort of elemental effects the enemy will deal.

Whether you want to harness the elements for yourself or cope with the damage being dealt by your opponents, look no further.

All Avowed elemental effects

Deal it out. Image via Obsidian Entertainment

Avowed has four types of elemental effects: Freeze, Burn, Shock, and Poison. You can utilize this in your own attacks, but enemies will also dish out elemental damage during combat.

The accumulation of elemental effects is shown on the health bar above an enemy and your own health bar in the bottom-left corner. Once an elemental effect has been inflicted upon you, treatment is often required to prevent death.

Treatment comes in various forms, from consuming food and potions to restoring health and eliminating the effect entirely.

Element Damage type Effect Freeze Frost Damage Once enough Frost is accumulated, player/enemy becomes vulnerable to physical attacks. Burn Fire Damage Once the Burn debuff is triggered, enemy/player takes Damage Over Time. Shock Electric Damage Once afflicted with Shock, player/enemy is stunned and slowed for a short period. Poison Poison Damage Once enemy/player is Poisoned, Critical Damage is dealt.

How to treat elemental effects in Avowed

The best cure for elemental effects in Avowed is Grog, an alcoholic beverage looted from the environment and purchased from Merchants. Consuming Grog will cure Poison, Bleed, and Elemental Accumulations and restore Health based on the amount cured. Grog also provides resistance to the same ailments for 300 seconds.

Springberries, found on flora across the Living Lands in Avowed, are also valuable as they cure Poison and Bleed Accumulation. But the most valuable consumables are food and Health Potions to restore damage—especially when Burned.

Consuming food prior to entering battle is also advisable, as it provides Health and Essence regeneration when required. Before entering a big battle, consume plenty in advance—as any excess Health is stacked for regeneration.

