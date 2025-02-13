Avowed glossary: All important terminology, people, and places to know

Eora’s a daunting place to the uninitiated. If it’s your first time in the world of Avowed and Pillars of Eternity, you may find yourself feeling a little lost, especially when a flurry of new words are flung your way.

When you first set foot in Dawnshore, you begin to learn the way of life in the Living Lands. But with so many people to meet, titles to learn, places to go, and new forms of magic, keeping up with what everything is called can be challenging. We’ve compiled a list of recurring terms in Avowed you should know, including the names of key places, people, gods, and more.

This guide is a work-in-progress and will be continuously updated.

General terminology

Term Definition Adra The road through which souls travel from life into death, represented by a green crystal. Adra is used by animancers to siphon essence into their machines. Animancy The art of channeling soul essence into inventions to improve society. Claviger Paradisan’s version of a governor, but is unelected and “hostile” to official procedures. Dreamscourge The plague spreading across the Living Lands that the emperor sent you to find the cause for. Envoy An official representative of Aedyr sent on behalf of the emperor. Godlike Rare individuals whose souls are touched by gods. They often have some physical trait that resembles the god they’re tied to.

Gods, goddesses, and religions

Term Definition Eothas God of rebirth, redemption, spring, dawn, and light. Eothas was destroyed in the Saint’s War, but rose again in the Deadfire Achipelago and killed many people. Woedica Commonly referred to as the Burned Queen, Strangler, Oathbinder, and the Queen that Was, she is the goddess of justice, law, oaths, promises, rulership, vengeance, memory, and hierarchies. She is worshiped by the Steel Garrote.

People and races

Eora is full of different types of people. Image via Obsidian Entertianment

Term Definition Falscen Hylgard The Aedyran ambassador sent to the Living Lands to establish peace. Ignasi Vidarro The governor of Fior mes Ivèrno during the events of Avowed. Inquisitor Lödwyn The leader of the Steel Garrote paladins. She fell in the Deadfire Archipelago and came back as a death guard. Pargrun A subculture of the Aptapo (Mountain Dwarves). Oftentimes seen as explorers and traditionalists who settled in the Living Lands centuries prior to the events of Avowed. Their homeland is based in Galawain’s Tusks. Pere Quilicci An animancer from the Vailian Republics and the mentor of Giatta Castell. Tacan A people who lived along the Acqui River on the Ixamitl Plains. Sanza A renowned Vailian cartographer who made a name for himself by mapping the Deadfire Archipelago. Steel Garrote An order of paladins who serve Woedica and are led by Inquisitor Lödwyn. Operating primarily in Aedyr, they’re known for cruelty and determination, and have brought those principals to the Living Lands. Waidwen A Readceran farmer who claimed to be a vessel of Eothas and rampaged across the Eastern Reach, causing the Saint’s War.

Places

Term Definition Aedyran Empire The homeland of the envoy, a nation to the west of the Living Lands. Aedyr is known for its steadfast holding to traditions and laws. Dawnshore One of the southern regions of the Living Lands. Dawnshore is the first region you visit in Avowed. Deadfire Archipelago An expansive region with volcanic islands and treacherous seas. Three years prior to the events of Avowed, Eothas rampaged across the Deadfire and claimed numerous lives in a battle. Emerald Stair A region on the western coast of the Living Lands. Once a treacherous wilderness, Emerald Stair is now the home to animancers. Eora The world Avowed takes place in. Fior mes Ivèrno The main city in Emerald Stair that was founded by Vailian expatriates 50 years prior to the events of Avowed. This is the home to the animancers where they can tinker with animancy in peace. Fort Northreach A defensive outpost ran by the Aedyran Empire. You start your journey shipwrecked here and find Dreamscourge ravaging the island. The Living Lands A vast island home to unruly ecosystems and mystery. Settlers from around Eora have taken up residence in the Living Lands to find fortune, a new start, and adventure. Paradis A city in Dawnshore and the capital of the Living Lands. Solace Keep An ancient fortress in Galawain’s Tusks and the primary residence for Wardens. Used to defend the region from outsiders and keep track of volcanic activity. Thirdborn The main settlement of the Shatterscarp region. It’s home to Rauataian expatriates, sailors, mercenaries, merchants, and soldiers.

Phrases from other languages

You’ll hear plenty of colorful language from Marius. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Term Definition Amacul A Lembur (dwarven) term for a casual friend. Bleste A Lembur (dwarven) term for “damned.” Dukte dragu A vulgar Lembur (dwarven) term to angrily tell someone to go away. Gellarde A Vailian expression of approval. Akin to “excellent.” Jitule A vulgar Lembur (dwarven) term meaning “bastard.” Nimdut A Lembur (dwarven) term for “idiot” or “jackass,” but can often be used in a friendly manner. Saca A vulgar Lembur (dwarven) term for “shit” or “stuff.”

