Avowed: All Dawnshore Treasure Maps and their locations

Avowed has plenty to discover, and treasure maps will have you searching high and low for the loot. If you’re looking for all the Dawnshore treasure maps and how to solve them, you’ve come to the right place.

Treasure maps in Avowed work exactly how you’d expect them to, showing an image of an unmarked area on the map with hints of where to find the spot where the loot is waiting. But they don’t always lead directly to the precise point.

Read on if you want to make sure you’ve found all of the treasure maps in Dawnshore or need help solving them.

All Dawnshore Treasure Maps and solutions

Woedica’s Inheritance

Loot for free. Screenshot by Dot Esports Tucked away. Screenshot by Dot Esports Push the button. Screenshot by Dot Esports

The Woedica’s Inheritance treasure is by far the most frustrating to find in Dawnshore as, unless you know exactly what you’re looking for, it’s hard to miss. To find the exact spot you need, head just outside of Paradis Hightown to the spot marked on the map above.

Look for the walls covered in ivy in the corner. Near a large yellow flower, a hidden button is waiting to be pressed on the right-hand side. Interact with it to open a hidden doorway, and the treasure awaits you inside.

Captain Henqua’s Spoils

Walk the plank. Screenshot by Dot Esports Beneath the river. Screenshot by Dot Esports Jump in. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Northwest of the Western Pargrun Wall Beacon, across the river from Northern Paradis, a towering bridge looms over the water. The map indicates that the spot where the treasure is hidden is along the embankment, though that isn’t accurate.

On the left-hand side of the river, facing upstream (north), look for a small rocky beach beneath the towers and a huge tree root. Dive into the water directly below this root to see a small cave hidden underwater.

Swim through it, pull yourself up on the other side, and loot the chest to complete the treasure map—and don’t forget to loot the shield inside the cave!

Intimidating Feline Codpiece

One of two. Screenshot by Dot Esports Follow the cliffs. Screenshot by Dot Esports Break down the wall. Screenshot by Dot Esports

East of The Rise Party Camp, head for the Watcher’s Mirror location. Inside the POI itself is an Ancient Memory to secure, an awesome one-handed axe to utilize, and the Intimidating Feline Codpiece treasure to claim.

Rather than heading through the cave leading to Watcher’s Mirror itself, hang right and hug the huge rocks on the left-hand side until you reach the cliff face itself—dropping down to the lower level as soon as possible.

Follow the cliff to the left to reach an area blocked by a wooden wall, and then destroy it with a melee attack. The chest with the goodies is inside.

