Avowed Escape Plan: Should you report the refugees to Captain Aelfyr?

Avowed offers plenty of decisions to make, and one of the earliest you’re likely to come across occurs during the Escape Plan side quest, where you have the option to turn in a pair of refugees to Captain Aelfyr.

In the Escape Plan side quest in Avowed, the Envoy gets tasked with helping two refugees escape the slums in Paradis by speaking to the smugglers they have paid to help them escape. During the quest, you’ll learn that the pair have a troubled past on the wrong side of the law.

Once you’ve spoken to the smugglers and resolved the situation, you have two options: turn the refugees in or give them a second chance. We have details on both choices here.

What happens if you report the refugees to Captain Aelfyr?

Bold choice. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Reporting the refugees to Captain Aelfyr provides no additional rewards, though it does wrap up the quest line. But opting to go down this route results in a very unhappy response from your companions.

Captain Aelfyr informs you that the Steel Garrote will be dispatched to deal with the refugees. They will give the city a “visible lesson” to show that “justice does not discriminate.” That’s pretty much the end of it, though, so there’s no real reason to opt for this decision.

What happens if you don’t report the refugees?

Crafting goodies. Screenshot by Dot Esports

If you choose not to report the refugees and instead return directly to Leoflaed, your companions will be much happier with your decision. Leoflaed will reward you for your help by handing you 10x Softwood Branch, 10x Pellet, 2x Paradisan Ladder, and 10x Iron Chunk.

Your companions will directly praise you for your decision, and Glaedwine hints there is a possibility of meeting the pair later down the line in Thirdborn.

Should you report the refugees to Captain Aelfyr?

Ultimately, it’s down to personal preference, and there are no huge consequences either way. However, the most visible result is the reaction of your companions and how they view you. If you can live with them being upset, do what you feel needs to be done.

In an RPG title like Avowed, the decision is yours and likely hinges on the story you’re developing for your character. Are they loyal to Aedyr, or are you compassionate toward those living elsewhere in the Living Lands? It’s completely up to you.

