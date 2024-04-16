All Dino Spawn Commands in Ark: Survival Ascended

If you wish to wield unimaginable power in Ark: Survival Ascended by spawning all dinosaurs from The Island and Scorched Earth, we’ve got every Dino Spawn Command for PC.
Recommended Videos
I don’t know if you know this, but Ark: Survival Ascended has a lot of dinosaurs. From the Fasolasuchus to the Oasisaur, there’s great variety in the creatures, and you don’t have to go out of your way to tame these monstrous organisms.
Thanks to Ark‘s console commands, you can spawn in any of the survival title’s many dinos, and we have every dino command for The Island and Scorched Earth listed below.
Every Ark: Survival Ascended Dino Spawn Command in The Island and Scorched Earth
|Dinosaur
|Location
|Dino Spawn Command ID
|Achatina
|The Island & Scorched Earth
|Achatina_Character_BP_C
|Acrocanthosaurus
|The Island
|Acro_Character_BP_C
|Allosaurus
|The Island
|Allo_Character_BP_C
|Ammonite
|The Island
|Ammonite_Character_C
|Anglerfish
|The Island
|Angler_Character_BP_C
|Ankylosaurus
|The Island & Scorched Earth
|Ankylo_Character_BP_C
|Araneo
|The Island & Scorched Earth
|SpiderS_Character_BP_C
|Archaeopteryx
|The Island & Scorched Earth
|Archa_Character_BP_C
|Argentavis
|The Island & Scorched Earth
|Argent_Character_BP_C
|Arthropluera
|The Island & Scorched Earth
|Arthro_Character_BP_C
|
|Aurochs
|The Island
|Cow_Character_BP_C
|Baryonyx
|The Island
|Baryonyx_Character_BP_C
|Basilosaurus
|The Island
|Basilosaurus_Character_BP_C
|Beelzebufo
|The Island
|Toad_Character_BP_C
|Brontosaurus
|The Island
|Sauropod_Character_BP_C
|Carbonemys
|The Island
|Turtle_Character_BP_C
|Carnotaurus
|The Island & Scorched Earth
|Carno_Character_BP_C
|Castoroides
|The Island
|Beaver_Character_BP_C
|Chalicotherium
|The Island
|Chalico_Character_BP_C
|Cnidaria
|The Island
|Cnidaria_Character_BP_C
|
|Coelacanth
|The Island & Scorched Earth
|Coel_Character_BP_C
|Compy
|The Island
|Compy_Character_BP_C
|Daeodon
|The Island & Scorched Earth
|Daeodon_Character_BP_C
|Deathworm
|Scorched Earth
|Deathworm_Character_BP_C
|Dilophosaur
|The Island
|Dilo_Character_BP_C
|Dimetrodon
|The Island
|Dimetro_Character_BP_C
|Dimorphodon
|The Island
|Dimorph_Character_BP_C
|Diplocaulus
|The Island
|Diplocaulus_Character_BP_C
|Diplodocus
|The Island
|Diplodocus_Character_BP_C
|Dire Bear
|The Island
|Direbear_Character_BP_C
|
|Dire Wolf
|The Island & Scorched Earth
|Direwolf_Character_BP_C
|Dodo
|The Island
|Dodo_Character_BP_C
|Doedicurus
|The Island & Scorched Earth
|Doed_Character_BP_C
|Dung Beetle
|The Island & Scorched Earth
|DungBeetle_Character_BP_C
|Dunkleosteus
|The Island
|Dunkle_Character_BP_C
|Electrophorus
|The Island
|Eel_Character_BP_C
|Equus
|The Island & Scorched Earth
|Equus_Character_BP_C
|Eurypterid
|The Island
|Euryp_Character_C
|Fasolasuchus
|Scorched Earth
|Faso_Character_BP_C
|Gallimimus
|The Island & Scorched Earth
|Galli_Character_BP_C
|
|Giant Bee
|The Island & Scorched Earth
|Bee_Character_BP_C
|Giganotosaurus
|The Island
|Gigant_Character_BP_C
|Gigantopithecus
|The Island
|Bigfoot_Character_BP_C
|Hesperornis
|The Island
|Hesperornis_Character_BP_C
|Hyaenodon
|The Island & Scorched Earth
|Hyaenodon_Character_BP_C
|Ichthyornis
|The Island
|Ichthyornis_Character_BP_C
|Ichthyosaurus
|The Island
|Dolphin_Character_BP_C
|Iguanadon
|The Island & Scorched Earth
|Iguanodon_Character_BP_C
|Jerboa
|Scorched Earth
|Jerboa_Character_BP_C
|Jug Bug
|Scorched Earth
|Jugbug_Character_BaseBP_C
Jugbug_Water_Character_BP_C
Jugbug_Water_Character_BP_C
|
|Kairuku
|The Island
|Kairuku_Character_BP_C
|Kaprosuchus
|The Island & Scorched Earth
|Kaprosuchus_Character_BP_C
|Kentrosaurus
|The Island & Scorched Earth
|Kentro_Character_BP_C
|Leech
|The Island
|Leech_Character_C
|Leedsichthys
|The Island
|Leedsichthys_Character_BP_C
|Liopleurodon
|The Island
|Liopleurodon_Character_BP_C
|Lymantria
|Scorched Earth
|Moth_Character_BP_C
|Lystrosaurus
|The Island & Scorched Earth
|Lystro_Character_BP_C
|Mammoth
|The Island
|Mammoth_Character_BP_C
|Manta
|The Island
|Manta_Character_BP_C
|
|Manticore
|Scorched Earth
|Manticore_Character_BP_C
|Mantis
|Scorched Earth
|Mantis_Character_BP_C
|Megacerops
|The Island
|Megacerops_Character_BP_C
|Megalania
|The Island & Scorched Earth
|Megalania_Character_BP_C
|Megaloceros
|The Island
|Stag_Character_BP_C
|Megalosaurus
|The Island & Scorched Earth
|Megalosaurus_Character_BP_C
|Megalodon
|The Island
|Megalodon_Character_BP_C
|Meganeura
|The Island
|Dragonfly_Character_BP_C
|Megatherium
|The Island & Scorched Earth
|Megatherium_Character_BP_C
|Mesopithecus
|The Island
|Monkey_Character_BP_C
|
|Microraptor
|The Island & Scorched Earth
|Microraptor_Character_BP_C
|Morellatops
|Scorched Earth
|camelsaurus_Character_BP_C
|Mosasaurus
|The Island
|Mosa_Character_BP_C
|Moschops
|The Island & Scorched Earth
|Moschops_Character_BP_C
|Oasisaur
|Scorched Earth
|Oasisaur_Character_BP_C
|Onychonycteris
|The Island
|Bat_Character_BP_C
|Otter
|The Island
|Otter_Character_BP_C
|Oviraptor
|The Island
|Oviraptor_Character_BP_C
|Ovis
|The Island & Scorched Earth
|Sheep_Character_BP_C
|Oync
|Scorched Earth
|Bat_Character_BP_C
|
|Pachy
|The Island
|Pachy_Character_BP_C
|Pachyrhinosaurus
|The Island
|Pachyrhino_Character_BP_C
|Paraceratherium
|The Island & Scorched Earth
|Paracer_Character_BP_C
|Parasaur
|Scorched Earth
|Para_Character_BP_C
|Parasaurolophus
|The Island
|Para_Character_BP_C
|Pegomastax
|The Island & Scorched Earth
|Pegomastax_Character_BP_C
|Pelagornis
|The Island
|Pela_Character_BP_C
|Phiomia
|The Island
|Phiomia_Character_BP_C
|Phoenix
|Scorched Earth
|Phoenix_Character_BP_C
|Piranha
|The Island
|Piranha_Character_BP_C
|
|Plesiosaur
|The Island
|Plesiosaur_Character_BP_C
|Procoptodon
|The Island & Scorched Earth
|Procoptodon_Character_BP_C
|Pteranodon
|The Island
|Ptero_Character_BP_C
|Pulmonoscorpius
|The Island & Scorched Earth
|Scorpion_Character_BP_C
|Purlovia
|The Island & Scorched Earth
|Purlovia_Character_BP_C
|Quetzalcoatlus
|The Island
|Quetz_Character_BP_C
|Raptor
|The Island & Scorched Earth
|Raptor_Character_BP_C
|Rex
|The Island & Scorched Earth
|Rex_Character_BP_C
|Rock Elemental
|Scorched Earth
|RockGolem_Character_BP_C
|Sabertooth
|The Island & Scorched Earth
|Saber_Character_BP_C
|
|Sabertooth Salmon
|The Island
|Salmon_Character_BP_C
|Sarco
|The Island
|Sarco_Character_BP_C
|Spino
|The Island
|Spino_Character_BP_C
|Stegosaurus
|The Island
|Stego_Character_BP_C
|Styracosaurus
|The Island
|Styra_Character_BP_C
|Tapajera
|The Island & Scorched Earth
|Tapejara_Character_BP_C
|Terror Bird
|The Island & Scorched Earth
|TerrorBird_Character_BP_C
|Therizinosaur
|The Island
|Therizino_Character_BP_C
|Thorny Dragon
|Scorched Earth
|SpineyLizard_Character_BP_C
|Thylacoleo
|The Island & Scorched Earth
|Thylacoleo_Character_BP_C
|
|Titanoboa
|The Island & Scorched Earth
|BoaFrill_Character_BP_C
|Titanomyrma
|The Island & Scorched Earth
|Ant_Character_BP_C
FlyingAnt_Character_BP_C
|Titanosaur
|The Island & Scorched Earth
|Titanosaur_Character_BP_C
|Triceratops
|The Island
|Trike_Character_BP_C
|Trilobite
|The Island
|Trilobite_Character_C
|Troodon
|The Island & Scorched Earth
|Troodon_Character_BP_C
|Tusoteuthis
|The Island
|Tusoteuthis_Character_BP_C
|Unicorn
|Scorched Earth
|Equus_Character_BP_Unicorn_C
|Vulture
|Scorched Earth
|Vulture_Character_BP_C
|Yutyrannus
|The Island & Scorched Earth
|Yutyrannus_Character_BP_C
Dot Esports is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more