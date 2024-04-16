All Dino Spawn Commands in Ark: Survival Ascended

If you wish to wield unimaginable power in Ark: Survival Ascended by spawning all dinosaurs from The Island and Scorched Earth, we’ve got every Dino Spawn Command for PC.

I don’t know if you know this, but Ark: Survival Ascended has a lot of dinosaurs. From the Fasolasuchus to the Oasisaur, there’s great variety in the creatures, and you don’t have to go out of your way to tame these monstrous organisms.

Thanks to Ark‘s console commands, you can spawn in any of the survival title’s many dinos, and we have every dino command for The Island and Scorched Earth listed below.

Every Ark: Survival Ascended Dino Spawn Command in The Island and Scorched Earth

It’s raining dinos. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Dinosaur Location Dino Spawn Command ID Achatina The Island & Scorched Earth Achatina_Character_BP_C Acrocanthosaurus The Island Acro_Character_BP_C Allosaurus The Island Allo_Character_BP_C Ammonite The Island Ammonite_Character_C Anglerfish The Island Angler_Character_BP_C Ankylosaurus The Island & Scorched Earth Ankylo_Character_BP_C Araneo The Island & Scorched Earth SpiderS_Character_BP_C Archaeopteryx The Island & Scorched Earth Archa_Character_BP_C Argentavis The Island & Scorched Earth Argent_Character_BP_C Arthropluera The Island & Scorched Earth Arthro_Character_BP_C Aurochs The Island Cow_Character_BP_C Baryonyx The Island Baryonyx_Character_BP_C Basilosaurus The Island Basilosaurus_Character_BP_C Beelzebufo The Island Toad_Character_BP_C Brontosaurus The Island Sauropod_Character_BP_C Carbonemys The Island Turtle_Character_BP_C Carnotaurus The Island & Scorched Earth Carno_Character_BP_C Castoroides The Island Beaver_Character_BP_C Chalicotherium The Island Chalico_Character_BP_C Cnidaria The Island Cnidaria_Character_BP_C Coelacanth The Island & Scorched Earth Coel_Character_BP_C Compy The Island Compy_Character_BP_C Daeodon The Island & Scorched Earth Daeodon_Character_BP_C Deathworm Scorched Earth Deathworm_Character_BP_C Dilophosaur The Island Dilo_Character_BP_C Dimetrodon The Island Dimetro_Character_BP_C Dimorphodon The Island Dimorph_Character_BP_C Diplocaulus The Island Diplocaulus_Character_BP_C Diplodocus The Island Diplodocus_Character_BP_C Dire Bear The Island Direbear_Character_BP_C Dire Wolf The Island & Scorched Earth Direwolf_Character_BP_C Dodo The Island Dodo_Character_BP_C Doedicurus The Island & Scorched Earth Doed_Character_BP_C Dung Beetle The Island & Scorched Earth DungBeetle_Character_BP_C Dunkleosteus The Island Dunkle_Character_BP_C Electrophorus The Island Eel_Character_BP_C Equus The Island & Scorched Earth Equus_Character_BP_C Eurypterid The Island Euryp_Character_C Fasolasuchus Scorched Earth Faso_Character_BP_C Gallimimus The Island & Scorched Earth Galli_Character_BP_C Giant Bee The Island & Scorched Earth Bee_Character_BP_C Giganotosaurus The Island Gigant_Character_BP_C Gigantopithecus The Island Bigfoot_Character_BP_C Hesperornis The Island Hesperornis_Character_BP_C Hyaenodon The Island & Scorched Earth Hyaenodon_Character_BP_C Ichthyornis The Island Ichthyornis_Character_BP_C Ichthyosaurus The Island Dolphin_Character_BP_C Iguanadon The Island & Scorched Earth Iguanodon_Character_BP_C Jerboa Scorched Earth Jerboa_Character_BP_C Jug Bug Scorched Earth Jugbug_Character_BaseBP_C

Jugbug_Water_Character_BP_C Kairuku The Island Kairuku_Character_BP_C Kaprosuchus The Island & Scorched Earth Kaprosuchus_Character_BP_C Kentrosaurus The Island & Scorched Earth Kentro_Character_BP_C Leech The Island Leech_Character_C Leedsichthys The Island Leedsichthys_Character_BP_C Liopleurodon The Island Liopleurodon_Character_BP_C Lymantria Scorched Earth Moth_Character_BP_C Lystrosaurus The Island & Scorched Earth Lystro_Character_BP_C Mammoth The Island Mammoth_Character_BP_C Manta The Island Manta_Character_BP_C Manticore Scorched Earth Manticore_Character_BP_C Mantis Scorched Earth Mantis_Character_BP_C Megacerops The Island Megacerops_Character_BP_C Megalania The Island & Scorched Earth Megalania_Character_BP_C Megaloceros The Island Stag_Character_BP_C Megalosaurus The Island & Scorched Earth Megalosaurus_Character_BP_C Megalodon The Island Megalodon_Character_BP_C Meganeura The Island Dragonfly_Character_BP_C Megatherium The Island & Scorched Earth Megatherium_Character_BP_C Mesopithecus The Island Monkey_Character_BP_C Microraptor The Island & Scorched Earth Microraptor_Character_BP_C Morellatops Scorched Earth camelsaurus_Character_BP_C Mosasaurus The Island Mosa_Character_BP_C Moschops The Island & Scorched Earth Moschops_Character_BP_C Oasisaur Scorched Earth Oasisaur_Character_BP_C Onychonycteris The Island Bat_Character_BP_C Otter The Island Otter_Character_BP_C Oviraptor The Island Oviraptor_Character_BP_C Ovis The Island & Scorched Earth Sheep_Character_BP_C Oync Scorched Earth Bat_Character_BP_C Pachy The Island Pachy_Character_BP_C Pachyrhinosaurus The Island Pachyrhino_Character_BP_C Paraceratherium The Island & Scorched Earth Paracer_Character_BP_C Parasaur Scorched Earth Para_Character_BP_C Parasaurolophus The Island Para_Character_BP_C Pegomastax The Island & Scorched Earth Pegomastax_Character_BP_C Pelagornis The Island Pela_Character_BP_C Phiomia The Island Phiomia_Character_BP_C Phoenix Scorched Earth Phoenix_Character_BP_C Piranha The Island Piranha_Character_BP_C Plesiosaur The Island Plesiosaur_Character_BP_C Procoptodon The Island & Scorched Earth Procoptodon_Character_BP_C Pteranodon The Island Ptero_Character_BP_C Pulmonoscorpius The Island & Scorched Earth Scorpion_Character_BP_C Purlovia The Island & Scorched Earth Purlovia_Character_BP_C Quetzalcoatlus The Island Quetz_Character_BP_C Raptor The Island & Scorched Earth Raptor_Character_BP_C Rex The Island & Scorched Earth Rex_Character_BP_C Rock Elemental Scorched Earth RockGolem_Character_BP_C Sabertooth The Island & Scorched Earth Saber_Character_BP_C Sabertooth Salmon The Island Salmon_Character_BP_C Sarco The Island Sarco_Character_BP_C Spino The Island Spino_Character_BP_C Stegosaurus The Island Stego_Character_BP_C Styracosaurus The Island Styra_Character_BP_C Tapajera The Island & Scorched Earth Tapejara_Character_BP_C Terror Bird The Island & Scorched Earth TerrorBird_Character_BP_C Therizinosaur The Island Therizino_Character_BP_C Thorny Dragon Scorched Earth SpineyLizard_Character_BP_C Thylacoleo The Island & Scorched Earth Thylacoleo_Character_BP_C Titanoboa The Island & Scorched Earth BoaFrill_Character_BP_C Titanomyrma The Island & Scorched Earth Ant_Character_BP_C

FlyingAnt_Character_BP_C Titanosaur The Island & Scorched Earth Titanosaur_Character_BP_C Triceratops The Island Trike_Character_BP_C Trilobite The Island Trilobite_Character_C Troodon The Island & Scorched Earth Troodon_Character_BP_C Tusoteuthis The Island Tusoteuthis_Character_BP_C Unicorn Scorched Earth Equus_Character_BP_Unicorn_C Vulture Scorched Earth Vulture_Character_BP_C Yutyrannus The Island & Scorched Earth Yutyrannus_Character_BP_C

