A tamed Oasisaur being ridden by a player in Ark: Survival Ascended.
All Dino Spawn Commands in Ark: Survival Ascended

Jurassic Park.
Andrew Highton
Published: Apr 16, 2024 07:03 am

If you wish to wield unimaginable power in Ark: Survival Ascended by spawning all dinosaurs from The Island and Scorched Earth, we’ve got every Dino Spawn Command for PC.

I don’t know if you know this, but Ark: Survival Ascended has a lot of dinosaurs. From the Fasolasuchus to the Oasisaur, there’s great variety in the creatures, and you don’t have to go out of your way to tame these monstrous organisms.

Thanks to Ark‘s console commands, you can spawn in any of the survival title’s many dinos, and we have every dino command for The Island and Scorched Earth listed below.

Every Ark: Survival Ascended Dino Spawn Command in The Island and Scorched Earth

A Morellatops walking across the sand in Ark: Survival Ascended Scorched Earth.
DinosaurLocationDino Spawn Command ID
AchatinaThe Island & Scorched EarthAchatina_Character_BP_C
AcrocanthosaurusThe IslandAcro_Character_BP_C
AllosaurusThe IslandAllo_Character_BP_C
AmmoniteThe IslandAmmonite_Character_C
AnglerfishThe IslandAngler_Character_BP_C
AnkylosaurusThe Island & Scorched EarthAnkylo_Character_BP_C
AraneoThe Island & Scorched EarthSpiderS_Character_BP_C
ArchaeopteryxThe Island & Scorched EarthArcha_Character_BP_C
ArgentavisThe Island & Scorched EarthArgent_Character_BP_C
ArthroplueraThe Island & Scorched EarthArthro_Character_BP_C
AurochsThe IslandCow_Character_BP_C
BaryonyxThe IslandBaryonyx_Character_BP_C
BasilosaurusThe IslandBasilosaurus_Character_BP_C
BeelzebufoThe IslandToad_Character_BP_C
BrontosaurusThe IslandSauropod_Character_BP_C
CarbonemysThe IslandTurtle_Character_BP_C
CarnotaurusThe Island & Scorched EarthCarno_Character_BP_C
CastoroidesThe IslandBeaver_Character_BP_C
ChalicotheriumThe IslandChalico_Character_BP_C
CnidariaThe IslandCnidaria_Character_BP_C
CoelacanthThe Island & Scorched EarthCoel_Character_BP_C
CompyThe IslandCompy_Character_BP_C
DaeodonThe Island & Scorched EarthDaeodon_Character_BP_C
DeathwormScorched EarthDeathworm_Character_BP_C
DilophosaurThe IslandDilo_Character_BP_C
DimetrodonThe IslandDimetro_Character_BP_C
DimorphodonThe IslandDimorph_Character_BP_C
DiplocaulusThe IslandDiplocaulus_Character_BP_C
DiplodocusThe IslandDiplodocus_Character_BP_C
Dire BearThe IslandDirebear_Character_BP_C
Dire WolfThe Island & Scorched EarthDirewolf_Character_BP_C
DodoThe IslandDodo_Character_BP_C
DoedicurusThe Island & Scorched EarthDoed_Character_BP_C
Dung BeetleThe Island & Scorched EarthDungBeetle_Character_BP_C
DunkleosteusThe IslandDunkle_Character_BP_C
ElectrophorusThe IslandEel_Character_BP_C
EquusThe Island & Scorched EarthEquus_Character_BP_C
EurypteridThe IslandEuryp_Character_C
Fasolasuchus Scorched EarthFaso_Character_BP_C
GallimimusThe Island & Scorched EarthGalli_Character_BP_C
Giant BeeThe Island & Scorched EarthBee_Character_BP_C
GiganotosaurusThe IslandGigant_Character_BP_C
GigantopithecusThe IslandBigfoot_Character_BP_C
HesperornisThe IslandHesperornis_Character_BP_C
HyaenodonThe Island & Scorched EarthHyaenodon_Character_BP_C
IchthyornisThe IslandIchthyornis_Character_BP_C
IchthyosaurusThe IslandDolphin_Character_BP_C
IguanadonThe Island & Scorched EarthIguanodon_Character_BP_C
JerboaScorched EarthJerboa_Character_BP_C
Jug BugScorched EarthJugbug_Character_BaseBP_C
Jugbug_Water_Character_BP_C
Jugbug_Water_Character_BP_C
KairukuThe IslandKairuku_Character_BP_C
KaprosuchusThe Island & Scorched EarthKaprosuchus_Character_BP_C
KentrosaurusThe Island & Scorched EarthKentro_Character_BP_C
LeechThe IslandLeech_Character_C
LeedsichthysThe IslandLeedsichthys_Character_BP_C
LiopleurodonThe IslandLiopleurodon_Character_BP_C
LymantriaScorched EarthMoth_Character_BP_C
LystrosaurusThe Island & Scorched EarthLystro_Character_BP_C
MammothThe IslandMammoth_Character_BP_C
MantaThe IslandManta_Character_BP_C
ManticoreScorched EarthManticore_Character_BP_C
MantisScorched EarthMantis_Character_BP_C
MegaceropsThe IslandMegacerops_Character_BP_C
MegalaniaThe Island & Scorched EarthMegalania_Character_BP_C
MegalocerosThe IslandStag_Character_BP_C
MegalosaurusThe Island & Scorched EarthMegalosaurus_Character_BP_C
MegalodonThe IslandMegalodon_Character_BP_C
MeganeuraThe IslandDragonfly_Character_BP_C
MegatheriumThe Island & Scorched EarthMegatherium_Character_BP_C
MesopithecusThe IslandMonkey_Character_BP_C
MicroraptorThe Island & Scorched EarthMicroraptor_Character_BP_C
MorellatopsScorched Earthcamelsaurus_Character_BP_C
MosasaurusThe IslandMosa_Character_BP_C
MoschopsThe Island & Scorched EarthMoschops_Character_BP_C
OasisaurScorched EarthOasisaur_Character_BP_C
OnychonycterisThe IslandBat_Character_BP_C
OtterThe IslandOtter_Character_BP_C
OviraptorThe IslandOviraptor_Character_BP_C
OvisThe Island & Scorched EarthSheep_Character_BP_C
OyncScorched EarthBat_Character_BP_C
PachyThe IslandPachy_Character_BP_C
PachyrhinosaurusThe IslandPachyrhino_Character_BP_C
ParaceratheriumThe Island & Scorched EarthParacer_Character_BP_C
ParasaurScorched EarthPara_Character_BP_C
ParasaurolophusThe IslandPara_Character_BP_C
PegomastaxThe Island & Scorched EarthPegomastax_Character_BP_C
PelagornisThe IslandPela_Character_BP_C
PhiomiaThe IslandPhiomia_Character_BP_C
PhoenixScorched EarthPhoenix_Character_BP_C
PiranhaThe IslandPiranha_Character_BP_C
PlesiosaurThe IslandPlesiosaur_Character_BP_C
ProcoptodonThe Island & Scorched EarthProcoptodon_Character_BP_C
PteranodonThe IslandPtero_Character_BP_C
PulmonoscorpiusThe Island & Scorched EarthScorpion_Character_BP_C
PurloviaThe Island & Scorched EarthPurlovia_Character_BP_C
QuetzalcoatlusThe IslandQuetz_Character_BP_C
RaptorThe Island & Scorched EarthRaptor_Character_BP_C
RexThe Island & Scorched EarthRex_Character_BP_C
Rock ElementalScorched EarthRockGolem_Character_BP_C
SabertoothThe Island & Scorched EarthSaber_Character_BP_C
Sabertooth SalmonThe IslandSalmon_Character_BP_C
SarcoThe IslandSarco_Character_BP_C
SpinoThe IslandSpino_Character_BP_C
StegosaurusThe IslandStego_Character_BP_C
StyracosaurusThe IslandStyra_Character_BP_C
TapajeraThe Island & Scorched EarthTapejara_Character_BP_C
Terror BirdThe Island & Scorched EarthTerrorBird_Character_BP_C
TherizinosaurThe IslandTherizino_Character_BP_C
Thorny DragonScorched EarthSpineyLizard_Character_BP_C
ThylacoleoThe Island & Scorched EarthThylacoleo_Character_BP_C
TitanoboaThe Island & Scorched EarthBoaFrill_Character_BP_C
TitanomyrmaThe Island & Scorched EarthAnt_Character_BP_C
FlyingAnt_Character_BP_C
TitanosaurThe Island & Scorched EarthTitanosaur_Character_BP_C
TriceratopsThe IslandTrike_Character_BP_C
TrilobiteThe IslandTrilobite_Character_C
TroodonThe Island & Scorched EarthTroodon_Character_BP_C
TusoteuthisThe IslandTusoteuthis_Character_BP_C
UnicornScorched EarthEquus_Character_BP_Unicorn_C
VultureScorched EarthVulture_Character_BP_C
YutyrannusThe Island & Scorched EarthYutyrannus_Character_BP_C
