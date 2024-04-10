How to find and tame a Phoenix in Ark: Survival Ascended

The Phoenix is one of the most exclusive birds to find and tame in Ark: Survival Ascended, with its rarity mainly coming from how hard it is to find in the scorching desert.

Despite how tricky it is to track down, it’s worth it; it’s one of the best mounts in Ark: Survival Ascended. You’re just going to have to figure out how to lure it down because it never lands on the surface. Here’s how you can tame one.

Where to find Phoenix in Ark: Survival Ascended

Phoenix spawn during the Heat Event. Image via Studio Wildcard

You’ll find the Phoenix in the skies during the Heat Wave event in Ark: Scorched Earth. The flaming bird is straightforward to spot in the sky—it’s literally on fire—but it never comes down. The trick is to wait until the Heat Wave is over.

After this, the Phoenix despawns by turning into the ashes. Then, the next Phoenix respawns from the same ashes. You can use this window to hunt it down and catch it.

The Phoenix has no set spawn, so there is going to be an element of luck here; keep triggering Heat Wave events until it alights in a place you can get to.

How to tame Phoenix in Ark: Survival Ascended

Flamethrowers are also a good way to tame a Phoenix. Image via Maximus/Youtube

The Phoenix can be tamed in various ways after you’ve located its position. One is easier but requires a fair bit of a setup. The other is basically a cage.

For the first, grab supplies to face the heat wave so you don’t get Heat stroke. After that, secure a Fire Wyvern. The dragon would help you kindle the Phoenix by using its fire breath, thus increasing the taming meter. If you don’t have access to the Wyvern, you’ll have to take the slightly harder route.

The harder route is tracking the Phoenix into the desert and noting the point where it eventually despawns. After that, construct a stone structure around the point to restrict the Phoenix when it respawns. After that, rain fire on the trapped bird using the flamethrowers. You can also use regular Oil Jars to amplify the fire while taming the Phoenix.

LEAVE SOME GAPS: The structure you build around it should have several empty spaces on its wall so that the fire can pass through and affect the Phoenix.

Once you have tamed the Phoenix, it will show a confirmation on the top of your screen, and ask you to name your Phoenix. After taming your fiery bird, you can feed it Sulpher. The flaming bird can help you by being a Travel Mount, can help gather resources, and can even cook Raw Meat and Metal placed in its inventory.

