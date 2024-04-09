How to cure Heat Stroke in Ark: Survival Ascended

Besides all the living foes you encounter, Ark: Survival Ascended’s Scorched Earth map comes with the added risk of Heat Strokes, thanks to the region’s extreme climatic situation.

If Heat Strokes are bugging you more than they should in Ark, here are the best ways to cure it—but for those unaware, let’s identify its symptoms first.

What are Heat Strokes in Ark: Survival Ascended?

Here’s what Hyperthermia looks like. Screenshot by Dot Esports

As its name suggests, the Heat Stroke status effect in Ark may affect your character if you are out in the extreme heat without any protection. It’s not restricted to Sandstorms, Heat Waves, or other special weather conditions.

If you see a message saying “You’re hot” or “You’re overheating” and the icon for Hyperthermia while exploring the map, you may suffer a Heat Stroke if you don’t cool down as soon as possible. Resembling the fire symbol, the Hyperthermia symbol appears at the bottom right of your screen beside the XP indicator. If you don’t cure the status effect, your health decreases with time, eventually leading to death.

Thankfully, you can only be affected by a Heat Stroke in the Scorched Earth map; you don’t have to worry about it if you are exploring The Island.

How to treat a Heat Stroke in Ark: Survival Ascended

Take a dip. Screenshot by Dot Esports

There are several ways to tackle the heat and clean yourself of the Heat Stroke status effect when it latches onto you in Ark: Survival Ascended. Here’s what to keep in mind:

Keep drinking water with you at all times

You can craft a Waterskin very early in the game to carry water. Make sure to unlock the more advanced Water Jar engram when you can, as it lets you carry a lot of water. You can also put the Water Jar in a refrigerator to cool it down. Cold water offers higher protection against Hyperthermia and Heat Strokes.

Build a tent or take shelter in cool spots

Make a Tent or a structure to take shelter and cool off whenever you are overheating. This is crucial when there’s a Sandstorm or Heatwave, as these events can be fatal. You can also take shelter inside caves to cool off.

Take a swim

Being a dry and deserted region, Scorched Earth naturally doesn’t feature many water bodies. But there are a few ponds, lakes, waterfalls, and rivers to take a cool dip in when the Hyperthermia hits. Simply dipping your feet in the water helps get rid of the Hyperthermia. Just beware of the enemies that lurk nearby and in the water.

