How to deal with Sandstorms in Ark: Survival Ascended Scorched Earth

With the new Scorched Earth update introducing harsh climatic occurrences like Sandstorms to the survival experience, Ark: Survival Ascended’s weather has taken a turn for the worse—and you must take some necessary precautions against it.

Recommended Videos

If you are among the many wondering how to deal with Sandstorms in Ark: Survival Ascended after the Scorched Earth update, this guide has everything you need to know.

How to survive Sandstorms in Ark: Survival Ascended Scorched Earth

In Ark: Survival Ascended, Sandstorms work the same way as they did in Ark: Survival Evolved. Prevalent in the sandy biome of the desert region, these events appear randomly, severely block your vision, drain your stamina, and deal severe heat damage. Naturally, you must take some special measures to survive it if you are not playing the game in god mode.

Take cover in a tent or any structure

Build a Tent. Screenshot by Dot Esports

If you see a Sandstorm approaching in Ark: Survival Ascended, the easiest way to deal with it is to build a tent or any structure and stay inside until the event passes. Sandstorms obscure your vision to a great extent, making catching dinos incredibly difficult, so staying outside is only a waste of health and time.

Stay hydrated

Make a Water Jug and take it with you when you visit the most arid regions of the map. It will help you stay hydrated and protect your HP.

Make sure to have a Jerboa by your side

Jerboas are one of the easiest animals to tame in Ark: Survival Ascended, but the best part about them is their ability to warn you of an upcoming weather change. In case of a Sandstorm, your pet Jerboa will look up at the sky and bark, letting you know that you need to take cover before the event begins.

Use desert goggles

If you still want to explore Scorched Earth during a Sandstorm, craft desert goggles and equip them to clear up your vision.

Just enjoy the break while it passes

Sandstorms have left the Ark community divided. While many players like the idea of an immersive sandstorm in a desert location and love spending the break with friends, others aren’t fans of being left doing nothing during that time.

Studio Wildcard could tweak the situation for players to customize how they want to experience Sandstorms. But ultimately, it’s just a harmless mechanic and makes the desert experience feel closer to reality.

Dot Esports is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more