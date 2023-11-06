How to find and tame a Giganotosaurus in Ark: Survival Ascended

Few creatures in Ark: Survival Ascended are as dangerous as the Giganotosaurus and having one tamed is a great source of protection from wild creatures and other players alike.

Giganotosaurus, known to many by their shortened name of Gigas, are the ultimate showoff tame to any rival players in Ark: Survival Ascended and prove your capability of undertaking some of the hardest challenges the game has to offer.

Unsurprisingly, locating and taming a Giga are both difficult tasks due to the danger they present and the close attention that will need to be paid throughout the taming process, but we’ve got some tips to help.

Where to find a Giga in Ark: Survival Ascended

Gigas can be found in the mountain regions across The Island in Ark: Survival Ascended, most commonly in the volcano. However, be wary of locating a creature in this area, as I saw a Giga burn itself to death in the lava.

Other areas to locate a Giga have their own dangers too, including a wealth of aggressive carnivores that will happily attack both you and any creature you have knocked out, so it can be an incredibly frustrating process.

After you’ve located a Giga, try to lure it into an open area that is easier to defend from threats, although you will be easier to spot by rival players who may elect to put a stop to your plans, if given the chance.

How to tame a Giga in Ark: Survival Ascended

A beastly dino. Screenshot by Dot Esports.

Taming a Giga in Ark: Survival Ascended is not a task that should be undertaken without a significant amount of preparation to ensure you have the means to knock one out, as well as ensuring it is protected.

The best method is to trap a Giga between Dinosaur Gateways and shoot it with Shock Tranquilizer Darts from a Longneck Rifle, if possible, or alternatively stick to Tranq Arrows and a crossbar—but you’ll need a lot of both.

Alternatively, if you have a friend who can help, get them to pick you up with a Pteranodon or Argentavis and hover above the Giga’s head, making sure to be far enough away that it cannot hit you but close enough for you to shoot it.

If you opt for the second method, I recommend building protection around the Giganotosaurus once it is knocked out with Dinosaur Gateways and walls. This also has the added benefit of making it easier to knock the Giga out again, should it wake up.

Once unconscious, you need to spam it with Narcotics to ensure its Torpor does not drop, as it will wake up. Gigas have a high amount of Torpor, so you should be able to spam it full of the required Narcotics and leave it to tame—but it’s always wise to keep at least one player nearby if you can.

For taming food, Exceptional Kibble is the best choice as it will require the least amount of time to tame and is definitely the recommended approach if you are on a public server, as it can take hours to tame a high-level Giga on normal server rates using other sources of food.

If on a server with boosted taming rates, Raw Mutton and Raw Prime Meat are both viable alternatives, but will take considerably longer to tame the Giga and will require you to regularly hunt creatures for a steady supply.